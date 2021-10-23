This week’s sweetheart of an adorable pet is just as cute as a bug. Meet Lillybug, a 2-year-old, 42-pound pit bull/terrier mix, who has not been spayed.
Lillybug is a sweet girl who enjoys snuggling and playing outside. She is timid, submissive and does well with some dogs. Lillybug is good with older children only as little kids startle her somewhat.
For more information on Lillybug or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.