This week’s adorable pet is Lil Mamma, who is the first feline featured. Lil Mamma is a large 2½ year old domestic longhair mix, and has been spayed. A house cat by nature, Lil Mamma isn’t a huge fan of other dogs and cats, but she is tolerant of them.
Lil Mamma can best be described as a Sour Patch Kid, who can be real sweet but also a little sour from time to time. Although not the most cuddly of cats, Lil Momma does like to be petted but she very much has a mind of her own and likes it on her terms.
For more information on Lil Mamma or any other adorable adoptable pets, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.