This week’s featured adorable pets, that’s right pets, are a match made in the stars. Meet Leo and Gemini. This dynamic duo are a deeply bonded brother and sister tabby, domestic, shorthair mix.
Both Leo and Gemini are 3-year-old large cats, who came to the shelter because their owner had to move. Leo has been neutered, while Gemini has been spayed. This astrological themed set are indoor cats, litter box trained and are looking to be adopted together.
Leo and Gemini are both affectionate and playful and they will love sitting on their new owners lap. This pair is good with both men and women, as well as other pets, but since they don’t like to be picked up a home with children is probably not the best fit. A cat lover can get both Gemini and Leo for the low fee of $30 for the pair.
For the rest of June all cats are $30 with kittens being $40, and most dogs (minus small breeds/specialty/puppies) are $50.
For more information on Leo and Gemini or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St.