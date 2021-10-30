It’s Kevin to the rescue. This week’s adorable pet is ready to meet your feline needs. Kevin is a 7-year-old domestic medium-hair cat who has been neutered.
Kevin is playful and ornery as he will chase you around the house for fun and games. He is social and likes to be petted and brushed, but like with most cats it’s on his terms. Kevin is not a fan of other cats and is good with both men and women. He originally came to the shelter as an injured stray with limited mobility, but after rehab he is on the move and ready to play. Kevin’s adoption fee has already been paid for by a generous donor.
For more information on Kevin or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.