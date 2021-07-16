Karen

For more information on Karen or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.

This isn’t your everyday average “Karen.” In fact, this week’s adorable pet named Karen is the complete opposite. A 2-year-old domestic longhair tabby mix came in as a stray, but took quickly to the role of being a mom, not just to her own kittens but to several orphaned kittens as well that she helped raise. Karen has since been spayed and is ready to find a loving home of her own.

Karen is very independent and would do best in a home with no small children. Although not a fan of being held, she does like receiving some loving attention. Karen is part of the Home 4 the Holidays adoption special until the end of the month and can be adopted for $30.

