This isn’t your everyday average “Karen.” In fact, this week’s adorable pet named Karen is the complete opposite. A 2-year-old domestic longhair tabby mix came in as a stray, but took quickly to the role of being a mom, not just to her own kittens but to several orphaned kittens as well that she helped raise. Karen has since been spayed and is ready to find a loving home of her own.
Karen is very independent and would do best in a home with no small children. Although not a fan of being held, she does like receiving some loving attention. Karen is part of the Home 4 the Holidays adoption special until the end of the month and can be adopted for $30.
For more information on Karen or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.