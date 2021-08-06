Have you ever felt your heartstrings being pulled for a shelter animal and thought about adopting one of these sweet dogs? If so, now is your chance to help save the “sweet old man” named Jake who is this week’s adorable animal. Jake is a house-broken, 8-year old, neutered, 59-pound coonhound mix, who will come up to you and put his head in your lap or stand up to give you a hug.
Jake, one of the longer term residents of the shelter, needs an owner who will be a firm pack leader and not give up on him. He is a playful and affectionate couch potato and is good around both men and women as well as other animals. Jake can be a little shy so he many need some time to acclimate himself as he is a little sad and depressed from over 7 months on the concrete in his cage.
Jake is eligible for the Senior to Seniors special rate of $25. For more information on Jake or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.