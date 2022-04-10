This week’s adorable pet is worth more than a pittance and could easily turn into a family treasure. Jake Pittles is a 3-year-old, 59-pound boxer mix who has been neutered.
Jake Pittles is described as a very smart and sweet high-energy dog. He is house broken, crate trained and walks on a leash. He is affectionate, gentle and playful, especially when it comes to Tug-of-War with a rope toy. He enjoys being groomed and car rides. Jake Pittles is good with women and children, and fair with men and other dogs.
For more information on Jake Pittles or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.