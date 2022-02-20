This is no jinx or curse brought about by a goat and is definitely not a lovable loser, but this week’s adorable pet is most certainly lovable. Meet Illinois, a one-and-a-half-year-old domestic shorthair mix who has been neutered. He is a “very chill” cat who loves people and enjoys laying around.
For more information on Illinois or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.