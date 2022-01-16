This week’s Adorable Pet is Harlo Case, a nearly 2-year-old, 68-pound shepherd mix who has been neutered.
Harlo is a high-energy dog who can be quiet and shy. He is housebroken, crate-trained and likes being groomed. Harlo enjoys car rides and is described as playful and smart. He is good with men, women and children and other dogs.
For more information on Harlo Case or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.