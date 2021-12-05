If you’re looking for a big bundle of joy this holiday season, this week’s adorable pet may be right for you. Meet Gunner, a 1-year-old, 51-pound male boxer mix who has been neutered.
Gunner is a high-energy dog, who loves attention and likes to give hugs. He is very playful and needs a patient owner. Gunner is good with men, women and children. Although he is a very sweet dog, he may not be the best fit for younger children due to his size and rough play. He is also good with other dogs.
As a part of the Home 4 the Holidays campaign, Gunner’s adoption fee is $50 until Dec. 31.
For more information on Gunner or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.