He may not be your butler, but he could easily be your new best friend. At your service is the eager to please Giles, who is this week’s featured adorable animal.
Giles is a 2 year-old, 68-pound shepherd and labrador mix. He has been neutered.
A resident of the shelter for nearly a year, Giles is the only one of his seven siblings to not find a permanent home. A cuddler by nature, Giles is accustomed to living both inside and outside, but he will require some patience and consistency in his new home.
Giles is good with both women and men and fair with other animals, but may not be the best fit in a home with small children. He loves playing with tennis balls, taking car rides and walks on a leash. Giles is ready to serve and oblige your pet loving needs.
For the remainder of the month Giles and most other dogs can be adopted for $50.
For more information on Giles or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.