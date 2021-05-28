It’s time for a little Faith in your life, not necessarily religion, but maybe provide this week’s adorable pet a home. Faith is a house-broken and crate-trained medium-sized 3-year old pit/bulldog mix, who has been spayed.
Faith is an active high-energy dog who enjoys walks on her leash and rides in the car, as well as being groomed. She is very playful; knows how to sit and fetch and loves anything chewable. Faith, who likes to have all the attention from her owners, is good with both men and women but is not the best fit with children and needs to go to a home where she is the only animal in the house.
For more information on Faith or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The shelter is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.