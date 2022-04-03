This week’s adorable pet is looking for a quiet indoor space to call home. Meet Elfee, a 6-year-old spayed domestic shorthair tabby who has been declawed.
She is described as an affectionate couch potato who is litter box trained. Elfee will want to sit on your lap and be petted, but is not a big fan of being picked up. She is good with both men and women. She should be in a home with no other pets or children.
For more information on Elfee or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.