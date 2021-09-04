He may not be a member of the royal family, but this energetic dog is looking to be a loyal member of your kingdom. This week’s adorable pet is Duke, a 2½-year-old, neutered 60-pound, pit bull/blue heeler/terrier mix. He is an inside dog who is house-broken.
Duke, who has also gone by the name of Tiger, needs to be in a heavy duty crate as he is somewhat of an escape artist. He is a very affectionate dog who loves to play and ride in cars. His toys need to be extremely durable. His favorite toys are the Kong variety especially when it contains liver flavored filling. Duke also knows basic commands such as sit and lay. Although a happy dog, he does suffer from separation anxiety and is probably not best for someone with young children or other animals as it takes him a little bit of time to warm up to other people. Duke will require a little patience, but will reward his royal masters with undying loyalty.
Duke’s adoption fee has already been paid for by a generous donor. For more information on Duke or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.