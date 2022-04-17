He may not be the godfather of American music, but this week’s adorable pet is sure to keep the blues away. Meet Delbert, a nearly 2-year-old neutered domestic shorthair mix who is litter box trained.
He is described as affectionate and playful. Delbert likes to play with toys, especially laser pointers and squeaking mice. He enjoys sitting in people’s laps and being pet. He also doesn’t mind being picked up and held. Delbert is good with men, women and children, but does not interact well with other pets until he becomes accustomed to them.
For more information on Delbert or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.