No, it wasn’t all a dream — this week’s Adorable Pet really is Dallas, a nearly 1-year-old, 50-pound shepherd mix who has been spayed.
Dallas is a very playful dog who loves to give kisses. She has previously lived outside and is a typical puppy so she will need some patience and training.
For more information on Dallas or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.