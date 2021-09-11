Tired of being cooped up? So is this week’s adorable pet. Cooper is a 14-month-old, medium-sized domestic shorthair and he is currently one of the house cats meeting everyone as they come into the shelter. This fan-favorite is neutered and litterbox trained and has lived both inside and outside.
Cooper is an affectionate and loving frisky feline who likes to sit on people’s laps and be petted. He likes playing with balls, toys that dangle and will play hard when he gets excited. Cooper is also a bit of a couch potato and bed lover. Due to his rough play probably not the best fit for a home with young children.
For more information on Cooper or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.