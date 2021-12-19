Meet this week’s adorable pet, Cheech, who is a large 10-year-old German Shepherd mix who has been neutered.
Cheech is a high energy, playful dog who is gentle and smart, but is not fully potty trained. Cheech enjoys car rides and walks on a leash and is good with people.
As a part of the Home 4 the Holidays campaign, Cheech’s adoption fee is $50 until Dec. 31.
For more information on Cheech or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org.