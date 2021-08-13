This isn’t a California girl, this one is straight out of Maryville. Say hello to Callie who is this week’s adorable pet. Callie is a 2-year-old domestic medium hair calico mix. Callie recently had her “C” litter at the shelter as she has yet to be spayed. However, she is ready to find a home of her own after previously being a stray.
Callie is very independent and would do best in a home without children. Callie likes to be petted, but on her own terms as she is a little bit shy.
For more information on Callie or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.