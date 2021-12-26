He’s no turkey, but this week’s adorable pet has all the trimmings. Butterball is a 7-year-old neutered domestic, shorthair mix who came to the shelter due to his owner moving.
Butterball is known as a talker who is affectionate and at times playful. He has previously lived outside, but really wants to be an inside cat. Butterball likes to sit on your lap and be petted and is good with both men and women.
Butterball can be adopted as part of the New Nodaway Humane Society’s Home 4 the Holidays campaign where animals can be adopted at half price. He is also eligible for the Senior for Seniors program. For more information on Butterball or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.