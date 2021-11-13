He’s no wild west legend, but this week’s adorable pet may steal your heart. Butch Catsidy is a large 3-year-old domestic long-hair cat who has been neutered.
Butch Catsidy is an indoor cat that is litter-box trained. He is described as active and affectionate. Butch Catsidy is fair with both men and women and likes to sit on a lap and be petted. He also doesn’t mind being picked up and held. He enjoys playing with squeaky toys and needs a scratching post in his new home.
As a part of the Home 4 the Holidays campaign, Butch Catsidy’s adoption fee is $30 until Dec. 31.
For more information on Butch Catsidy or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.