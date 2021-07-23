It’s time to beat the drum for this week’s featured adorable pet. So without any further ado let’s meet the leader of the band. Bongo Frank is an affectionate, smart and playful 3½-year-old, 56-pound boxer mix who has been neutered. A resident of the shelter for nearly a year, Bongo Frank is a housebroken inside dog who is crate-trained and obedience-trained.
A snuggler by nature, Bongo Frank is both very active and gentle and loves getting hugs. Bongo Frank needs to be in a home where he is the only pet and he is good with both women and men, but may not be the best fit in a home with small children. He loves playing with all kinds of toys, especially hard chew toys, and playing fetch. He will sometimes even bring it back to you. Bongo Frank is also a cure for a tough day at work as he is eager to meet you at his kennel door with his favorite toy in his mouth when you get home.
For the remainder of the month, Bongo Frank and most other dogs can be adopted for $50 as part of the Home 4 the Holidays adoption special. For more information on Bongo Frank or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.