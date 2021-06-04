Are you ready to gain some happiness in your life? If so, this week’s adorable pet may just do the trick. Bliss is a 6-year-old domestic short hair mix and has been spayed. This 7-pound, friendly kitty doesn’t know a stranger and loves to meet new people. As an indoor cat, Bliss doesn’t necessarily know the phrase personal space, as she will likely want to be up close and personal with her new family and friends.
What makes Bliss happy, besides putting a smile on your face, will be going to a home where she can sprawl out and take lots of cat naps on the couch or near a sunny window.
For more information on Bliss or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.