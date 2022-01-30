This week’s Adorable Pet is Bessie, a nearly 6-year-old, 74-pound hound mix female who has been spayed.
Bessie is a high energy dog who is protective and friendly. She is best suited for a female companion in a low activity home. Bessie is housebroken, crate-trained, walks on a leash and loves to run. She is also not loud like a typical hound.
Bessie’s adoption fee has already been paid by a generous donor. For more information on Bessie or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.