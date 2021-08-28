This isn’t some Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, but this week’s adorable pet, is packing some “tortietude” of her own. Audie is a large almost 2-year old tortoise shell, calico, domestic shorthair, mix who is ready to find her own space and a place to call home.
Audie is what some may call a typical cat as she seeks attention on her terms. She has yet to be spayed and came to the shelter as a stray.
For more information on Audie or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.