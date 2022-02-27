He’s not related to Simon or Theodore, but this young dog is just as cute as any chipmunk. This week’s Adorable Pet is Alvin, a nearly 10-month-old, 24-pound hound mix who has been neutered. Upon reaching adulthood, Alvin will weigh approximately 45 pounds.
Alvin is currently at Puppies for Parole, which is an eight-week obedience training program where he will learn basic commands and be potty trained by prisoners at the Maryville Treatment Center. Alvin will need a patient owner as he is a little nervous as a young pup.
For more information on Alvin or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.