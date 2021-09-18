If you’re looking for a dog who’s a pleaser and out of that young puppy stage then AJ might just be the pet for you. This week’s adorable animal is a nearly 8-year-old, spayed, 68-pound blue heeler/pit bull mix. She’s a house-broken couch potato who is quiet and shy, but loves to play.
AJ is a very affectionate and happy dog and when you tell her “kisses” she gives them on command. She knows how to sit and will be protective and loving to her new owner. She is a lap lover and likes to sit on chairs and will even sleep in bed with you. AJ likes to be groomed, go for car rides and walks with her leash. She loves to play catch, routinely grabbing the ball out of the air as well as play fetch.
AJ is known to be a smart dog who is good with women and is fair with men, children and cats. However, she probably should not go to home with smaller dogs.
AJ’s adoption fee has already been paid for by a generous donor. For more information on AJ or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.