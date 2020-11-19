MARYVILLE, Mo. — Community Services Inc. holds an Adopt-a-Family program each year to provide local families in need with a Christmas filled with joy. This year is no different however, the date families can request their names be added to the adoptee list is nearing.
The last day a family may sign up to be a part of the program is Wednesday, Nov. 25. Last year, the program helped 125 Nodaway County families with gifts to help make their holiday special.
“There’s still a need in the community,” said Cathy Rybolt with Community Services. “Adoptees are signing up slowly.”
She said this year will see a few changes in the program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those donating will receive the same information like ages and sizes but no names anymore. Rybolt said it will be anonymous and handled by staff. All gifts are to be dropped off at Community Services and that’s where they will be picked up by appointment only to help spread out pickups and socially distance families.
With some people considering their shopping options during the pandemic Rybolt said many have offered monetary gifts, gift cards for older children and even food.
“We have had a lot of people, a lot of elderly individuals asking for more food this year than in the past,” she said.
Another change this year is aimed at helping adopters better identify what to purchase. Rybolt said included in the adopted family’s paperwork will be a “needs” vs. “wants” list.
Deadline to return the gifts is Friday, Dec. 11. This gives Community Services the weekend to organize and the following week to set up appointments for pickup.
“We’re very fortunate to have such a good program here,” Rybolt said.
There are currently 31 families awaiting adoption. She noted that adopters will be accepted up to the last minute in hopes of providing all enrolled with a happy holiday.
“It always works out too when that happens,” Rybolt said.
For more information, contact Community Services at 660-582-3113.