MARYVILLE, Mo. — With the construction of three flag retirement boxes placed throughout Maryville, a local Boy Scout earned the rank of Eagle Scout last summer.
By completing a project very important to him, Owen Graham, son of April and Matthew Graham and member of Boy Scout Troop 75, received the highest award in Scouting.
His Eagle Scout project involved the building of three wooden flag retirement boxes that have been placed at the Nodaway County Senior Center, the Nodaway County Administration Center and the American Legion Post 100 in Maryville.
“I chose this project to show the importance of flag retirement,” he told The Forum by email. “This is important to me because flags need to be retired properly instead of being thrown away.”
The project took about five months to complete, he said. All work was completed on weekends between September 2019 and February 2020.
Because the boxes were completed during fall and winter, he noted that the weather began to turn cold causing some difficulty, but eventually turned out better than he expected.
At the time of his project completion, Graham was a senior at Maryville High School. He received his Eagle Scout award on May 15.
It is at this point Scouting has achieved its purpose in the building of character, in the training for leadership, and in the practice of service, according to a news release. The final obligation of an Eagle Scout is service — not only helping those who follow him up the Scouting trail, but service and leadership in his community as well.
Part of a Scout’s final project must involve planning, developing and giving leadership to others in a service project for a religious institution, school or community.
As a demonstration of leadership, Graham planned the work, organized the personnel needed and then directed the project to its completion.
“We managed to complete the project without any problems,” he said. “It went as planned and everything came together perfectly.”
Flags may be dropped off at any of these locations anytime the buildings are open to the public.