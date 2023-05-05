CONCEPTION, Mo. — The annual Abbey Trails 5K Run/ 2-Mile Walk will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 6 at Conception Abbey.
The annual Abbey Trails allows the monks and seminarians of Conception Abbey and Conception Seminary College to promote their values of health and wellness with the event’s participants.
More than 250 people participated in last year’s event which saw the 5K course begin at the abbey’s circle drive entrance and head north on U.S. Highway 136 to just north of Jefferson C-123 school and back. First and second places, male and female in each age group will be awarded. The two-mile walk course includes four laps around the Conception Abbey campus. Participants estimate the time it will take to walk two miles around the grounds. The person who finishes closest to their estimated time wins. First and second places, male and female in each age group will be awarded.
Registration cost is $30 and includes a T-shirt, door prize registration and access to the brunch and health fair after the race.