Perhaps never on the same nose level before, Griffon, a Great Dane owned by Taylin and Mason Graff, Maryville, meets Milo, a 3-year-old Corgi owned by Kabrina and Jesse Logan, Clearmont, during Monday’s PawsatlaPoola fundraiser event held by the New Nodaway Humane Society at the Maryville Aquatic Center.
Jesse Logan, of Clearmont, takes a photo of Milo swimming in his floatation device. The corgi, a shorter breed of pup, and Logan appeared to not notice the two dogs racing through the water in their direction during Monday’s PawsatlaPoola event at the Maryville Aquatic Center.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Some with trepidatious tiptoes and others with giant galloping leaps, a plethora of pups found their way into the Maryville Aquatic Center pool on Monday for this year’s PawsatlaPoola fundraiser.
Each year, Maryville Parks and Recreation opens the pool at the end of the final day for dogs to help the New Nodaway Humane Society raise funds. Within 20 minutes the pool was bounding with more than 40 dogs. Throughout the entire event more than 65 dogs and 105 humans attended the event, according to Wendy Combs, NNHS shelter manager. Jenny Combs also trimmed nails at the event helping with the two-hour evening fundraising effort to a total of $995 raised.
The event brought people from all over the county and from outside of it. Kabrina and Jesse Logan from Clearmont brought their 3-year-old Corgi, Milo. This was only the second time they have brought Milo to the event, but they were pretty certain he enjoys himself.
Moments later while on a raised portion of the pool, Milo came nose to nose with Griffon, a Great Dane owned by Taylin and Mason Graff, of Maryville. A meeting on this level, only possible due to this special water-infused event, left the pups feeling warily safe, with their owners nearby.
Wendy Combs told The Forum that the popularity of the event offers just a small look at the great love this community has for its dogs.
“In the years that we’ve had this, the highest amount of dogs I’ve had is 100,” Wendy Combs said. “One hundred dogs in one place knock on wood, no fights, no issues.”
Wendy Combs knew many of the dogs by name and noted that a lot of them found their homes through the shelter.
Four-month-old Chai, owned by Sara Taylor, a New Nodaway Humane Society board member, was part of Buffy’s Litter which were all named after coffee-related flavors and items at the shelter.
Combs said seeing those people and pups in one place offers a snapshot of the community for which the upcoming construction of the city dog park is exciting.
Numerous people on hand at the pool were discussing the upcoming dog park Sunrise Bark. Currently the park, which hasn’t yet started construction, is a finalist in the PetSafe contest.
“Not only will we, the city of Maryville utilize it, and the campus and everything, but I think out-of-towners will too,” Wendy Combs said.
According to an Aug. 11 Forum article, the $25,000 grant would go toward helping to fund Sunrise Bark, the planned dog park that is set to take up residence in part of the existing Sunrise Park adjacent to Depot Street and across from the New Nodaway Humane Society animal shelter.
Many of the basics of the park’s equipment will be paid for through $75,000 in American Rescue Plan funds allocated by the Maryville City Council. Other infrastructure, aesthetic and equipment improvements would be paid for in part by the $25,000 grant from PetSafe if Maryville finishes in the top four of vote-getters.