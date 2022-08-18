MARYVILLE, Mo. — Some with trepidatious tiptoes and others with giant galloping leaps, a plethora of pups found their way into the Maryville Aquatic Center pool on Monday for this year’s PawsatlaPoola fundraiser.

Each year, Maryville Parks and Recreation opens the pool at the end of the final day for dogs to help the New Nodaway Humane Society raise funds. Within 20 minutes the pool was bounding with more than 40 dogs. Throughout the entire event more than 65 dogs and 105 humans attended the event, according to Wendy Combs, NNHS shelter manager. Jenny Combs also trimmed nails at the event helping with the two-hour evening fundraising effort to a total of $995 raised.

Luna.jpg
Buy Now

Cousins Payton Walker and April Walker, of Graham, play with 1-year-old Luna on Monday during PawsatlaPoola held at the Maryville Aquatic Center.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags