MARYVILLE, Mo. — With more than 30 vendors, activities for children and live music, the inaugural Maryville Market, in its new location at The Hangar, was one for the ages.
“Oh my gosh we kind of blew things out of the water Saturday!” market organizer Autumn Quimby exclaimed to The Forum on Monday. Quite pleased with not only the crowd, but also the turnout for vendors, she noted the market far surpassed its goal with the 34 vendors who were available Saturday. She said there are around 60 vendors registered to take part in the market so far. Which might actually lead to a different and positive problem: parking.
In its new location, The Hangar’s parking lot, there is usually plenty of space. However, as the market grows, that might become a bit of an issue.
“We haven’t had to deal with that yet,” Quimby said. “You know, it’s a good problem to have.”
She said organizers are considering rotating vendors in and out, but they’re not certain it’s necessary yet since she knows not everyone will be able to make it every week.
“We are still welcoming produce vendors if anyone wants to participate,” Quimby said, because they’re looking for more of a variety. She said the market has been working to help one vendor bring even more produce and it looks like they’ll be on hand for this Saturday’s market.
Quimby said her own business did very well — in fact, better than it ever had at the market’s previous location at Title Town, which has now closed and sold to Clear Creek Catering.
The Forum asked her just what she thinks the special sauce was to make the first event such a success.
“I think the location might be part of it,” Quimby said, “I also think that the fact that we have sponsors backing us this year — I mean we have advertising.”
She said with The Hangar owner Tad Gordon’s support for the location and signage as well as the local radio station owned by Regional Media running advertising, the market has had more exposure this year.
Gordon’s movie theater will be playing a local commercial for the market before each movie during the summer, Quimby said, which is also a brand new way of getting the word out for the weekly event.
“We were able to shoot that commercial a few weeks ago, and that is playing at the theaters now,” she said.
Quimby added that the activities set up on site for kids to participate in while their parents and guardians peruse the shops are a big added bonus.
During the opening event, there were numerous activities available for patrons including a caricature artist, a green screen for kids to play in front of, an inflatable bounce house, and Snowie on site with snow cones. Adding to the ambiance was live music, which Quimby says she hopes will continue throughout the summer and possibly offer more artists an opportunity to share their sound with shoppers.
“That was awesome hearing the music all day,” she said. “… Our plan is to have a variety of music, changing that in and out throughout the summer. We’re hoping to get some live music in there from time to time and then to deejay as well.”
Other than the many food and handcrafted items available for shoppers at the booths, Quimby said they’re hoping to have more food trucks available on site to give people a lunch option.
“Now whether that’s one a weekend or more than one per weekend, we don’t really know how that’s going to work out yet, but we are hoping for more,” she said.
Quimby also noted there has been some discussion about The Fields Paintball being involved in the market in some fashion, but they don’t have what that might look like settled yet.
“We’re going to try to keep it fresh, keep it new and exciting and hopefully keep drawing people in,” she said.
The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays through September.