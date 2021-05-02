April was volunteer month. This is a time not only to recognize the service that volunteers give, but also to highlight the great need for these giving men and women. These are people who see a need somewhere in their community and willingly give of their time and their talents to fill that need.
During the past year we have seen not only a greater need for people to volunteer, but have also seen a corresponding rise is the numbers of volunteers. Crisis can bring out the volunteer spirit in people. When times are brutally hard and the need is greatest people will generally respond. We have seen it over and over again after storms, after earthquakes, after wild fires, and after manmade disasters such as oil and chemical spills and other accidents. Think about the many communities that are served by totally volunteer fire departments.
So we know that just because volunteer month comes and goes the need for people to volunteer, to live a life of service to the neighbor, never goes away. Living a life of service doesn’t necessarily mean volunteering. There are many who live lives of service in their vocations. Men and women who serve in the military; people who serve as first responders; doctors and nurses; even some politicians are motivated by a desire to serve their communities. Living a life of service is not always an easy task. Living a life of service is not always rewarding. Often, those who serve can feel unappreciated and ignored or in the worst situations even taken advantage of.
We have, however, experienced instances where the service of some individuals has been recognized and appreciated. Our men and women in our military have seen more appreciation and recognition for the sacrifices they make for us and the danger they place themselves in. The pandemic has caused us to recognize and appreciate the service that doctors, nurses and first responders experience; and the dangerous situations they must work through.
We have all seen the signs that proclaim “Heroes Work Here” and heard the cheers in the effort to show our appreciation for those who put themselves on the front lines and run to dangerous situations while most are going the other way.
There is of course one who came specifically to live a life of service. One who came to serve in a way that no other could. This one came to take care of a need suffered by all people all over the world. This one was recognized by very few at the time. His own people did not receive him and in fact outright rejected him. This one was born in humble circumstances. We read about him in the New Testament book of Philippians the second chapter, “Who, being in very nature God, did not consider equality with God something to be used to his own advantage; rather, he made himself nothing by taking the very nature of a servant, being made in human likeness.”
This one said of himself in Mark chapter 10, after his disciples were arguing over who was to be the greatest, “You know that those who are regarded as rulers of the gentiles lord it over them, and their high officials exercise authority over them. Not so with you. Instead, whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant, and whoever wants to be first must be slave of all. For even the son of man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.”
Yes, I know that you have figured out who the one is that I am talking about. He is Jesus Christ, the second person of the Trinity, and the Savior of the world. He came to live a life of service. He came to give his life as a ransom for his creatures and his creation last in sin. No one forced him to do this. There was a need. He came a filled that need and he did it willingly. Jesus said in the Gospel of John, “The reason my Father loves me is that I lay down my life — only to take it up again. No one takes it from me, but I lay it down of my own accord. I have authority to lay it down and authority to take it up again. This command I received from my Father.”
He laid down his life for us, to make atonement for ours sins. He then rose again victorious over sin, death and the devil and he pours the fruits of his victory upon all who believe in him, forgiveness, eternal life and salvation. He did all this to serve us, the King serving his people. Why? The writer to the Hebrews wrote in chapter 12, “Looking to Jesus, the founder and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is seated at the right hand of the throne of God.” Jesus lived a life of service for us. He died for our sins. He rose again the third day in victory. He served in a way no one else could. He did it willingly.
We are called to serve. We are called to serve our neighbor who is in need. We are called to serve those who cannot help themselves, who are hungry, homeless and in danger. We are also called to tell about Jesus, the one who served us all.