MARYVILLE, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension – Nodaway County 4-H has announced the 2022 Nodaway County 4-H Achievement Day results.
Numerous entries were exhibited during the Nodaway County Fair. Entries include working demonstrations, fashion revues and general demonstrations.
Results are listed below. Under each exhibitor’s name is the name of the activity, a description of the activity and their ribbon placing.
RESULTS
Ryan Allen
- Shooting Sports - Shotgun Shotgun Shell Flag Blue
Dalanie Auffert
- Arts and Crafts Lucille Blue
- Floriculture 2 Intermediate Blue Pot Beauties Blue
- Floriculture 2 Intermediate Dracanea Corn Plant Red
- Floriculture 2 Intermediate “Dottie” Calathea White
- Floriculture 2 Intermediate Jade Plant White
- Floriculture 2 Intermediate Boot Arrangment Blue
- Floriculture 2 Intermediate Orange Cone Flower Blue
- Floriculture 2 Intermediate Mason Jar Arrangement Blue
- Floriculture 2 Intermediate Peach Day Lily Red
- Floriculture 2 Intermediate Green Can Arrangement Red
- Floriculture 2 Intermediate Purple Can Arrangement White
- Floriculture 2 Intermediate Maroon Tiger Lily White
- Floriculture 2 Intermediate Purple Day Lily Red
- Floriculture 2 Intermediate Orange Day Lily White
- Floriculture 2 Intermediate Live Forever Blue
- Photography 2 Intermediate Snowy Wire Fence Blue
- Photography 2 Intermediate Snowy Evergreen Blue
- Photography 2 Intermediate Snowy Morning Blue
- Photography 2 Intermediate Feed Me Blue
- Photography 2 Intermediate Lickin My Chops Blue
- Photography 2 Intermediate Can You See Me Now? Red
- Photography 2 Intermediate Morning Frost? Blue
- Photography 2 Intermediate Good Morning Blue
- Photography 2 Intermediate Look at Me Blue
- Photography 2 Intermediate Staring You Down Red
- Photography 2 Intermediate My Selfie Blue
- Photography 2 Intermediate Is it Still Snowing? Blue
- Photography 2 Intermediate Cattle in the Winter Blue
- Photography 2 Intermediate Say Cheese Blue
- Photography 2 Intermediate Candy! Blue
- Photography 2 Intermediate Old Barn Blue
Josie Baker
- Arts and Crafts Watercolor Chicken Blue
- Arts and Crafts Clay Illuminator Pot Blue
- Arts and Crafts Peacock Paper Mache Blue
- Beef 2 Intermediate AKSARBEN Calf Challenge Program Blue
- Breads Blueberry Biscuits Blue
Lily Baker
- Arts and Crafts Clay Bell Blue
- Arts and Crafts Plate Blue
- Breads Blueberry Muffins Blue
Brooklyn Baldwin
- Sewing 1 Novice Pillowcase Blue
- Sewing 1 Novice Skirt Blue
- Fashion Revue – Constructed – Blue, State
Emily Bax
- Arts and Crafts Halloween Wreath Blue
- Arts and Crafts DIY Coasters Blue
- Arts and Crafts Paper Mache Blue
- Cake Decorating 1 Novice Harry Potter Monster Book Blue
- Sewing 1 Novice Skirt Red
- Foods 1 Novice Zuchinni Bread Blue
- Gardening 1 Novice Hen and Chicks Blue
- Gardening 1 Novice Black Night Red
- Photography 1 Novice Fort Morgan Blue
- Photography 1 Novice Gold Sparkles Red
- Photography 1 Novice Wagon Wheel Red
- Photography 1 Novice Falling Water Blue
- Photography 1 Novice Eggs in a Nest Blue
- Photography 1 Novice Mammoth Springs Blue
- Photography 1 Novice USS Alabama Ships Blue
- Photography 1 Novice Alabama Sunset Blue
- Working Demonstration - DIY Coasters – Blue, State
- Fashion Revue – Purchased Casual – Blue, State
Joshua Bax
- General Demonstration - How to Make a Breakfast Sandwich – Blue, State
- Arts and Crafts Flag Blue
- Arts and Crafts Paper Mache Blue
- Arts and Crafts Football “J” Blue
- Arts and Crafts Frankenstein Blue
- Gardening 1 Novice Black NIght Red
- Gardening 1 Novice Pizza Planter Blue
- Woodworking 1 Novice Step Stool Blue
Bexlie Busby
- Photography 1 Novice Chickens - “This piece of grass is mine” Blue
- Photography 1 Novice Yellow Daisies Blue
- Photography 1 Novice The Farm Barn Blue
Jonah Cobb
- Sewing 1 Novice Pillow Case Blue
Jordann Doty
- General Demonstration - How to Make Paper Mache – Blue, State
- Arts and Crafts Tie-Dye Shirt with Cut Out Blue
- Arts and Crafts Paper Mache Blue
- Arts and Crafts Ceramic Bird Bath Blue
- Arts and Crafts Two Necklaces Blue
- Arts and Crafts Five Rings Blue
- Quilting 1 Novice Quilt Blue
Ross Doty
- Clover Kids 1 Tie-Dye Shirt Clover Kids
- Clover Kids 1 Paper Mache Snake Clover Kids
Joseph Downing
- Clover Kids 1 Scarecrow Clover Kids
Journee Downing
- Arts and Crafts Scarecrow Blue
- Arts and Crafts 4th of July Banner Blue
- Cake Decorating 1 Novice Flower Cake Blue
- Sewing 1 Novice Hooded Towel Blue
- Sewing 1 Novice Dress Blue
Lula Downing
- Arts and Crafts 4th Banner Blue
- Arts and Crafts Scarecrow Blue
- Cake Decorating 1 Novice Watermelon Cake Blue
- Sewing 1 Novice Hooded Towel Blue
- Sewing 1 Novice Skirt Blue
Truley Downing
- Arts and Crafts 4th Banner Blue
- Arts and Crafts Scarecrow Blue
- Sewing 1 Novice Hooded Towel Blue
- Sewing 1 Novice Pillow Case Blue
Jolee Hauber
- Visual Arts - Sculpting Monarch Caterpillar Blue
- Visual Arts - Painting Honey Bunny, Acrylic Blue
- Visual Arts - Painting Horse, Acrylic Blue
Kayley Hauber
- Visual Arts Painting Lily, Watercolor Blue
Anna Henggeler
- Arts and Crafts Repurposed picture frame to bulletin board Blue
- Sewing 1 Novice Blanket Blue
- Sewing 1 Novice Pillow Blue
- Addie Honan
- Working Demonstration - How to Make a Car Air Freshener – Blue, State
- Arts and Crafts Scarecrow Blue
- Quilting 1 Novice Rag Quilt Blue
- Woodworking 1 Novice Head Board Blue
- Arts and Crafts Truck Painting Blue
Brewer Honan
- Working Demonstration - Campfire Smores in a Pan – Blue, State
- Arts and Crafts Scarecrow Red
- Arts and Crafts Painted Canvas Blue
- Electricity 1 Novice Electric Board Red
- Woodworking 1 Novice Lamp Blue
Chet Honan
- Working Demonstration - How to Make Pizza – Clover, Clover Kids Day at State Fair
- Clover Kids 2 Scarecrow Clover Kids
- Clover Kids 2 Bear Clover Kids
- Clover Kids 2 Skittle Machine Clover Kids
Isabelle Jackson
- Working Demonstration - Woven Potholders – Blue, State
- Arts and Crafts Scarecrow Blue
- Arts and Crafts Sock Snowman Blue
- Arts and Crafts Coffee Filter Butterfly Blue
- Arts and Crafts Apple Tree Gift Bag Red
- Arts and Crafts Snowman Ornament Blue
- Arts and Crafts Milk Can Blue
- Arts and Crafts Two Snow Scene Ornaments Blue
- Arts and Crafts Welcome Leaf Blue
- Arts and Crafts Christmas Tree Blue
- Arts and Crafts Pumpkin Door Dec Blue
- Sewing`1 Novice Flower Pin Cushion Red
- Sewing 1 Novice Mason Jar Pin Cushion Red
- Foods 1 Novice Applebread Blue
- Foods 1 Novice Chocolate Chip Cookies Blue
- Quilting 1 Novice Candy Mug Rug Blue
Logan Jackson
- Working Demonstration - Perler Beads – Blue, State
- Arts and Crafts Scarecrow White
- Arts and Crafts Sock Snowman Blue
- Arts and Crafts Coffee Filter Butterfly Blue
- Arts and Crafts Snowman Ornament Blue
- Arts and Crafts Milk Can Blue
- Arts and Crafts Snow Stick Blue
- Arts and Crafts Painted Pumpkin Blue
- Arts and Crafts Paper Tulip Blue
- Sewing 1 Novice Flower Pin Cushion Blue
- Sewing 1 Novice Mason Jar Pin Cushion Blue
- Foods 1 Novice Pumpkin Bread Blue
- Foods 1 Novice Oatmeal Raisin Cookies Blue
- Quilting 1 Novice Two Redwing Blackbirds Table Topper Blue
- Woodworking 1 Novice Hanging Coat Rack Blue
Seager Jackson
- Clover Kids 1 Scarecrow Clover Kids
- Clover Kids 1 Fishing Trail Mix Clover Kids
- Clover Kids 1 Coffee Filter Butterfly Clover Kids
- Clover Kids 1 Snowglobe Clover Kids
- Clover Kids 1 Gumball Machine Clover Kids
- Clover Kids 1 Succulent Plant Clover Kids
- Clover Kids 1 Sticky Tic-Tac-Toe Clover Kids
- Clover Kids 1 Milk Can Clover Kids
Andruw King
- Gardening 3 Advanced Onions Blue
- Gardening 3 Advanced Herbs White
- Woodworking 3 Advances Adirondack Chair Blue
Aydnn King
- Arts and Crafts Quote Light Display Blue
- Arts and Crafts Old to New Painted Flowers Red
- Cake Decorating 3 Advanced Sunflower Blue
- Breads Pistachio Muffins Blue
- Floriculture 3 Advanced Marigold White
- Floriculture 3 Advanced Hanging Baskets White
- Floriculture 3 Advanced Trumpets Blue
- Floriculture 3 Advanced Flower White
- Floriculture 3 Advanced Day Lillies White
- Floriculture 3 Advanced Black Eye Susan White
- Photography 2 Intermediate Merigold Blue
- Photography 2 Intermediate Yellow-Red Rose Blue
- Photography 2 Intermediate Sunset Blue
- Photography 2 Intermediate Rose Blue
- Photography 2 Intermediate Pumpkin Blue
- Photography 2 Intermediate Pinecone Red
- Photography 2 Intermediate Sunset Red
- Photography 2 Intermediate Sunset on Lake Blue
- Photography 2 Intermediate Flower Blue
Charlee Strueby
- Fashion Revue – Constructed – Blue, State
- Sewing 1 Novice Pillow Case Blue
- Sewing 1 Novice Skirt Blue