CONCEPTION, Mo. — The 25th annual Abbey Trails 5K Run/2-Mile Walk brought more than 250 guests from near and far to Conception Abbey on May 7 to celebrate health and wellness.
“We had a great turnout and everyone really seemed to enjoy themselves,” said Trish Wiederholt in a press release. “It was so nice to reconnect with friends we hadn’t seen in a while and to welcome others attending their first Abbey Trails.”
The 5K course began at the abbey’s circle drive entrance and went north on U.S. Highway 136 to just north of Jefferson C-123 school and back. The two-mile walk course included four laps around the Conception Abbey campus.
The event also included a health fair and a brunch.
The press release noted Conception Abbey recognizes that humans are physical, intellectual and spiritual beings and acknowledges that exercise is an important factor in maintaining a balanced and healthy life.
The annual Abbey Trails allows the monks and seminarians of Conception Abbey and Conception Seminary College to promote their values of health and wellness with the event’s participants.
Proceeds from Abbey Trails are used to promote healthy lifestyles among the monks and seminarians of Conception Abbey and Conception Seminary College and in the surrounding communities.
Event results
Trevor Fisher, a seminarian at Conception Seminary College, was the overall winner in the men’s category, finishing the 5K course in 20:20:33.
Shayla Murphy was the overall winner in the women’s category, completing her run in 21:17:27.
The age group first-place winners in the men’s 5K run were Sunxi Lungo (0-13), Collin Thielen (14-19), Daniel Martin (20-29), Rev. Paul Sheller (30-39), Greg Pargas (40-49), A.L. Adair (50-59), Scott McMillen (60-69) and Larry Davison (70+).
The age group first-place winners in the women’s 5K run were: Kensington Sturdy (0-13), Grace Fields (14-19), Ashley Mattson (20-29), Melanie Meyer (30-39), Gina Sturdy (40-49), Ruth Regehr (50-59), Cindy Williams (60-69) and Melba Mier (70+).
In the two-mile walk, participants estimated their completion time before the event. Estimated times were then compared with their actually times. Winners were determined by accuracy.
The age group first-place winners in the men’s two-mile walk were Leo Ackley (0-13), Nathaniel Boyd (14-19), Andrew Sherry (20-29), Sam Ogden (30-39), Travis Reed (40-49), Tom Patterson (50-59), Steven Bishop (60-69) and Fr. Chuck Tobin (70+).
The age group first-place winners in the women’s two-mile walk were Violet Strueby (0-13), Kendal Straub (14-19), Karissa Holtman (20-29), Amy Ackley (30-39), Devin Reed (40-49), Sharon Meyer (50-59), Jane Walter (60-69) and Kathy Lipiec (70+).
Nodaway Valley Bank won the Corporate Challenge traveling trophies for both the fastest average time in the 5K run and the most overall participants. Nucor won the trophy for closest average time to estimated time in the two-mile walk.