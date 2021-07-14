MARYVILLE, Mo. — On July 13 a new scent permeated the entire Nodaway County Community Building: bacon.
Bacon was a new category for judging this year to the Nodaway County 4-H/FFA Livestock Show and not only did the smoky bacon scent waft into the nostrils of judge Joni Fields, of the Missouri FFA Association, but all those who walked near the building Tuesday afternoon.
The new category saw 18 entries from 4-H and FFA members from throughout the county.
RESULTS
Bacon
Class 1
DQ – Dakota Allen – South Nodaway FFA
DQ – Ryan Allen – South Nodaway FFA
Class 2
First place – Kami Tobin – Nodaway – Northwest Technical School FFA
Second place – Morgan Skidmore – Nodaway-Northwest Technical School FFA
Third place – Brylie Henggeler
Fourth place – Kenna Coulter – Nodaway-Northwest Technical School FFA
Class 3
First place – Royse Laffey
Second place – Emily Bax – NE Bluejays 4-H
Third place – Makayla Yaple – Nodaway 4-H
Class 4
First place – Jerrica Hess – United States (Grand)
Second place – Emily Bax – NE Bluejays 4-H (Reserve)
Third place – Timmy Hoepker
Class 5
First place – Dawson Couts
Second place – Anna Lager – Northwest Technical School FFA
Third place – Emily Yaple – Nodaway 4-H
Fourth place – Landon Baker
Emily Bax is shown with her Grand Champion smoked heavy weight ham on July 13.
Ham
Class 1 – Smoked medium weight
First place – Emily Bax – NE Bluejays 4-H
Class 2 – Smoked heavy weight
First place – Emily Bax – NE Bluejays 4-H (Grand)
Class 3 – Traditional
First place – Emily Bax – NE Blue Jays 4-H (Reserve)