Joni Fields, with the Missouri FFA Association, sniffs a side of cured bacon July 13 at the Nodaway County 4-H/FFA Livestock Show held at the Nodaway County Community Building west of town. This is the first year the category has been offered. Caden Farnan, right, assists taking notes.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — On July 13 a new scent permeated the entire Nodaway County Community Building: bacon.

Bacon was a new category for judging this year to the Nodaway County 4-H/FFA Livestock Show and not only did the smoky bacon scent waft into the nostrils of judge Joni Fields, of the Missouri FFA Association, but all those who walked near the building Tuesday afternoon.

The new category saw 18 entries from 4-H and FFA members from throughout the county.

RESULTS

Bacon

Class 1

DQ – Dakota Allen – South Nodaway FFA

DQ – Dakota Allen – South Nodaway FFA

DQ – Ryan Allen – South Nodaway FFA

DQ – Ryan Allen – South Nodaway FFA

Class 2

First place – Kami Tobin – Nodaway – Northwest Technical School FFA

Second place – Morgan Skidmore – Nodaway-Northwest Technical School FFA

Third place – Brylie Henggeler

Fourth place – Kenna Coulter – Nodaway-Northwest Technical School FFA

Class 3

First place – Royse Laffey

Second place – Emily Bax – NE Bluejays 4-H

Third place – Makayla Yaple – Nodaway 4-H

Class 4

First place – Jerrica Hess – United States (Grand)

Second place – Emily Bax – NE Bluejays 4-H (Reserve)

Third place – Timmy Hoepker

Class 5

First place – Dawson Couts

Second place – Anna Lager – Northwest Technical School FFA

Third place – Emily Yaple – Nodaway 4-H

Fourth place – Landon Baker

Ham

Class 1 – Smoked medium weight

First place – Emily Bax – NE Bluejays 4-H

Class 2 – Smoked heavy weight

First place – Emily Bax – NE Bluejays 4-H (Grand)

Class 3 – Traditional

First place – Emily Bax – NE Blue Jays 4-H (Reserve)

