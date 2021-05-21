MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Class of 2021 received awards during a ceremony held May 13 in the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts.
Numerous community members and organization leaders were on hand to present awards. The awards are listed below.
2021 AWARDS
- Athletics Manager of the Year - Kendall Harkrider
- Wendy’s High School Heisman - Shellby Copple
- MSHSAA Sportsmanship Award - Garrett Dumke and Serena Sundell
- Brad Horn Spirit Award - Trey Houchin
- Hooper Award (Outstanding Female Athlete) - Serena Sundell
- Hooper Award (Outstanding Male Athlete) - Garrett Dumke
- Ms. Show-Me Basketball - Serena Sundell
- Lorene Bowness Mathematics Award - Andrew Zhao
- Ann Espey Language Arts Award - Lexi White
- “I Will Listen” Exhibit Recognition - Kaitlyn Vaught
- DAR Good Citizen - McKenna Liles
- Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence - Victoria Allen
- Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete - Serena Sundeel and Garrett Dumke
- Missouri Scholars 100 - Andrew Zhao
- Gorsuch-Brown Outstanding Students - McKenna Liles and Henry Swink
- American Legion Outstanding Student Scholarship, $300 - Olivia Stiff, Connor Weiss
- American Legion Oratorical Contest Scholarship, $100 - Grace McKim
- Maryville Rotary Club Scholarship, $500 - McKenna Liles, Megan Hoskey
- Maryville Optimist Club Scholarship, $500 - Cassidy Spire
- Nucor LMP Education Award, $3,500 renewable - Chase Cronk
- Nodaway County Chorale Scholarship, $500 - McKenna Liles
- Maryville Pride Lions Club Scholarship, $1,000 - Cassidy Spire
- Abrielle Neff Foundation Scholarships, $1,000 - Victoria Allen, Megan Hoskey, Macy Loe, Anna Miller, Ella Pohren, Cassidy Spire
- Maryville Young Players Arts Scholarship - McKenna Liles, Megan Hoskey, Emily Yocom
- Marilyn Rhea Vocal Music Scholarship, $250 - McKenna Liles, Henry Swink, Emily Yocom
- Maryville R-II CTA Laura B. Hawkins Scholarship, $500 - Shellby Copple, Alexandra White
- Louis and Grace Stelter Scholarship, $3,000 - Ilse Flores-Hernandez, Cassidy Spire
- Margie E. Burch Scholarship, $400 - Gwynndolyn Smail
- Tenaska Clear Creek Energy Scholarship, $1,500 - Gwynndolyn Smail
- Doc and LaVina Hansen Memorial Scholarship, $500 - Shellby Copple
- MO Bright Flight Scholarship, up to $3,000 renewable - Victoria Allen, Chase Cronk, Gunnar Grispino, Megan Hoskey, Ty McComb, Andrew Zhao, Jackson Ozanne
- PEO STAR Scholarship, $2,500 - McKenna Liles
- Northwest Tech School National Technical Honor Society Scholarship - Cassidy Spire
- MHS Student Council Scholarship, $125 - Cassidy Spire, Olivia Stiff
- Maryville R-II School Board MSBA Belcher Scholarship, $250 - Seth Nolte
- Northwest Missouri Association of School Administrators Scholarship - Seth Nolte
- Missouri Association of Rural Educators Scholarship, $500 - Shellby Copple
- Wells Bank Scholarship, $1,000 renewable - Victoria Allen
- Maryville Host Lions Club Scholarship, $1,000 - Henry Swink
- National FFA Built Ford Tough Tri-State Ford Lincoln Scholarship, $1000 - Fritz Lager
- Ziegler Ag Equipment Scholarship, $1,000 Fritz Lager
- Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association Scholarship, $1000 Fritz Lager
- Lee and Nina Schneider Band Scholarship, $500 - Olivia Stiff
- Hooper Scholarship, $500 - Garrett Dumke, Trey Houchin
- Kawasaki Kids Powering Your Potential Scholarship, $1,500 renewable - Gracie Wenger
- Sons of the American Revolution Essay Scholarship, $600 - Victoria Allen
COLLEGE AFFILIATED SCHOLARSHIPS
- Ashlyn Alexander - NWMSU Merit Scholarship, $1,000 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1,500 renewable
- Victoria Allen - Missouri University of Science & Technology Academic Scholarships, $15,000 renewable
- Emily Cassavaugh - North Central Missouri College Athletic (basketball) Scholarship
- Shellby Copple - NWMSU Tower Scholarship, $2,000 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1,500 renewable; NWMSU Nancy Goff Memorial Scholarship, $300; NWMSU Howard A McIntosh Scholarship, $1,200; NWMSU Mary Bohlken Special Education Scholarship, $500
- Chase Cronk - Michigan Technological University Silver National Scholars Award, $12,500 renewable; Michigan Technological University Create Your Success Scholarship, $5,000
- Davin Davis - University of Missouri-Columbia Academic Scholarship, $3,500 renewable
- Cheyenne Downing - NWMSU University Scholar, $1,500 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1,500 renewable
- Garrett Dumke - Southeast Missouri State University Copper Dome Scholarship; Southeast Missouri State University Athletic Scholarship
- Sara Eckstein - NWMSU Merit Scholarship, $1,000 renewable; NWMSU Cultural Enrichment Scholarship, $1,000 renewable
- Brady Farnan - NWMSU Academic Excellence Scholarship, $3,000 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1,500 renewable
- Ilse Flores-Hernandez - NWMSU Academic Excellence Scholarship, $3,000 renewable; NWMSU Cultural Enrichment Scholarship, $1,200 renewable
- Christian Foreman - NWMSU Tower Scholarship, $2,000 renewable
- Matthew Goodridge - NWMSU Merit Scholarship, $1,000 renewable
- Natalie Griffith - NWMSU Tower Scholarship, $2,000 renewable
- Gunnar Grispino - Missouri University of Science & Technology Academic Scholarships, renewable
- Marc Gustafson - NWMSU Athletic (football) Scholarship, renewable
- Ella Hazen - NWMSU Academic Excellence Scholarship, $3,000 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1,500 renewable
- Sebastien Higdon - NWMSU Tower Scholarship, $2,000 renewable
- Megan Hoskey - NWMSU Distinguished Scholar Award, $4,500 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1,500 renewable
- Trey Houchin - NWMSU Merit Scholarship, $1,000 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1,500 renewable
- Kirsten Imray - NWMSU University Scholar Award, $1,500 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1,500 renewable
- Tegan Judd - University of Missouri-Columbia Mizzou Curators Award, $4500 renewable
- Caleb Kreizinger - NWMSU Distinguished Scholar Award, $4,000 renewable ; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1,500 renewable
- McKenna Liles - University of Kansas Distinction Scholarship, $14,345 renewable
- Macy Loe - University of Kansas Distinction Scholarship, $14,345 renewable; University of Kansas Opportunity Scholarship, $3,000 renewable
- Aidan McAtee - NWMSU Academic Excellence Award, $3,000 renewable
- Ty McComb - Missouri University of Science & Technology Academic Scholarships, $12,000 renewable
- Grace McKim - NWMSU University Scholar Award, $1,500 renewable
- Anna Miller - Graceland University President’s Scholarship, $14,500 renewable; Graceland University Gadet Dance Team Scholarship, $6,000 renewable
- Elle Miller - NWMSU University Scholar Award, $1,500 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1,500 renewable
- Alex Myers - NWMSU Tower Scholarship, $2,000 renewable
- Taya Myers - NWMSU University Scholar Award, $1,500 renewable; NWMSU Bearcat Stepper Dance Team Scholarship
- Seth Nolte - Missouri University of Science & Technology Academic Scholarships, renewable
- Drew Ogbourne - NWMSU University Scholar Award, $1,500 renewable
- Grace Ozanne - Missouri State University Board of Governors Scholarship, $6,500 renewable
- Jackson Ozanne - Wichita State University Freshman Merit Scholarship, renewable; Wichita State University Honors Merit Scholarship, renewable
- Lauren Padgitt - NWMSU Tower Scholarship, $2,000 renewable;NWMSU Wilma Hall 20th Century Scholarship, $1,650; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1,500 renewable
- Ella Pohren - Missouri State University Academic Achievement Scholarship, $1,000 renewable; Missouri State University Automatic Housing Scholarship, $1,000 renewable
- Leanna Roush - Missouri State University Provost Scholarship, $4,000 renewable
- Michaela Roush - NWMSU Academic Excellence Award, $3,000 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1,500 renewable; NWMSU Neta Derry Memorial Scholarship, $400
- Garrett Saldana - University of MO / Moberly Area Community College Mizzou-MACC A+ Scholarship
- Kelsey Scott - NWMSU Merit Scholarship, $1,000 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1500 renewable
- Gwynndolyn Smail - Missouri State University Board of Governors Scholarship, $6,500 renewable
- Cassidy Spire - North Central Missouri College A+ Scholarship, full tuition renewable; North Central Missouri College Foundation Knowledge Scholarship
- Mikayla Blake Springer - NWMSU Academic Excellence, $3,000 renewable ; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1,500 renewable
- Justin Staples - NWMSU Merit Scholarship, $1,000 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1,500 renewable
- Olivia Stiff - NWMSU Academic Excellence Scholarship, $3,000 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1,500 renewable
- Morgan Stoecklein - Missouri State University Provost Scholarship, $4000 renewable; Missouri State Univ Hutchens/SGA Centennial Leadership Scholarship, $1,000 renewable
- Klarysa Stolte - Missouri State University Deans Scholarship, $3,000 renewable
- Jordyn Suchan - NWMSU Tower Scholarship, $2,000 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1,500 renewable
- Serena Sundell - Kansas State University Athletic (basketball) Scholarship, renewable
- Henry Swink - NWMSU Distinguished Scholar Award, $4,000 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1500 renewable; NWMSU Dennis Dau Scholarship, $650
- Kaitlyn Vaught - NWMSU Academic Excellence Scholarship, $3,000 renewable
- Benjamin Walker - University of Central Missouri Red & Black Scholarship, $1,000 renewable; University of Central Missouri Athletic (football) Scholarship
- Jake Walker - NWMSU Merit Scholarship, $1,000 renewable
- Briley Watkins - University of Central Missouri Red & Black Scholarship, $1,000 renewable; University of Central Missouri A+ Recognition Scholarship, $500
- Keiren Watkins - NWMSU Tower Scholarship, $2,000 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1,500 renewable; NWMSU Gingrich Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
- Connor Weiss - NWMSU Merit Scholarship, $1000 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1,500 renewable
- Gracie Wenger - NWMSU Tower Scholarship, $2,000 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1,500 renewable
- Alexandra White - NWMSU Distinguished Scholar Award, $4,000 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1500 renewable; NWMSU Howard A McIntosh Scholarship
- Dylan White - NWMSU Merit Scholarship, $1,000 renewable
- Chloe Wiederholt - NWMSU Distinguished Scholar Award, $4,000 renewable
- Morgan Wray - NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1,500 renewable
- Emily Yocom - NWMSU Merit Scholarship, $1,000 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1,500 renewable
