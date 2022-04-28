MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library recently announced the winners of the 2022 Children’s Art Contest.
According to an email from the library, area children were invited to illustrate a scene from their favorite book. A total of 60 drawings and one shadow box were submitted in March.
MTE Office Center, the Maryville McDonald’s, Taco John’s and Burger King provided prizes for the winners. All submitted artwork is currently on display at the Maryville Public Library through July 27.
Winners are listed below:
- First place winners in five different age categories are: Pearl Wehmeyer, age 6; Racen Barmann, age 7; Kamryn Gockel, age 8; Chloe Casteel, age 9; Vilhelmina Chloupek, age 9; Rylee Stiens, age 10; and Ashton Brand, age 11.
- Second place winners are: Antonia Chloupek, age 6; Brielle Budden, age 7; Kameron Waldeier, age 8; Austyn Quinlin, age 8; Marleigh Weichinger, age 9; Ryleigh Bostwick, age 9; and Mattie Dimmitt, age 12 (not pictured).
- Third place winners are: Leah Combs, age 5; Kash Townsend, age 7; Hattie Nielson, age 8; and Kody Gockel, age 10.
An Honorable Mention was awarded to Henry Dimmitt, age 3.