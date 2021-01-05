MARYVILLE, Mo. — Fourth District Associate Circuit Judge Robert Rice presided over a ceremony Tuesday morning to swear in recently elected and re-elected Nodaway County officials in the Nodaway County Courthouse courtroom.
Raising their right hands and swearing oaths to support the Constitution of the United States, the Missouri Constitution and to faithfully demean themselves in their respective offices, officials new and veteran were welcomed to office by Rice.
"I want to be one of the last people to congratulate every single one of you on your big victories," he said.
Rice noted that public service is a calling and can be very rewarding.
"Congratulations to you and and your families for all that you've had to go through to be here today," he said.
Taking the oath for the first time were South District Commissioner Scott Walk and Nodaway County Public Administrator Dee O'Riley.
Walk succeeds former commissioner Bob Stiens who declined to run for reelection. Walk won the November election with 55.93 percent of the vote over Democratic candidate Bob Lager.
O'Riley was sworn in by Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton last week, but took part in the ceremony Tuesday. She takes over for former public administrator Diane Thomsen.
Incumbent Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong was re-elected to his position after a rematch with Democratic challenger Darren White.
Unopposed incumbents sworn in Friday included North District Commissioner Chris Burns, Collector/Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins, and Assessor Rex Wallace.
Judge Rice noted that some of those re-elected are veterans in their positions having held them for a substantial amount of time. He asked how many years Wallace has been in county assessor.
"20 years ... too long," Wallace joked.
Jenkins said this term will be her fourth four-year term as collector/treasurer.
Coroner Vince Shelby was to take the oath at a later date.