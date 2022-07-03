This week’s adorable pet is Gary, a 6-month-old, 35-pound Labrador mix that has been neutered. He is described as an active, affectionate and playful puppy who will need owners that will work with him. Gary is good with men, women, children and other animals.
For more information on Gary or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.