This isn’t about a fast-food chain or a happy meal, but this week’s adorable pet may certainly make you smile. Meet Bittie Kittie, or as she is sometimes called, BK. She is a 3-year-old domestic longhair mix who has been spayed.
BK is described as being affectionate and playful. She has lived both inside and outside and is litter box trained. Bittie Kittie likes to sit on laps and be petted and enjoys being groomed. She also likes being picked up and held.
For more information on BK or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.