MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library has announced its third class of local graduates from the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program.
On Oct. 15 at Franklin Park, according to a library news release, seven local children were recognized for their family achievement of reading 1,000 books before they enter kindergarten.
The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program is a national program which challenges parents to read 1,000 Books to their child before the child starts kindergarten.
Research shows that many children are arriving at kindergarten without the skills they need to learn. Reading aloud to children is the number one way to help them succeed academically, the released noted.
This was the first class to have a returning family with the Hill family, according to Elizabeth Argo, youth services coordinator. Whitaker Hill, graduated in the inaugural class in 2018 and his brother, Watson, graduated in 2020.
This class also saw the first sibling pair graduating together: Emmaline and Elsie Dropinski.
For more information visit bit.ly/MPL1000Books.