Lifelong Grant City resident Debbie Roach stands next to the old water tower bell outside of City Hall. Roach has been the mayor of Grant City since 1998.

 

 KEN GARNER/TIMES-TRIBUNE

Editor's Note

In March, the Times-Tribune is marking Women’s History Month by celebrating with profiles of women making history today as nominated by readers and staff. To nominate a woman making history today in Worth County, send your suggestion to skyep@maryvilleforum.com for consideration next year. All Women’s History Month profiles, including last year’s, are available at maryvilleforum.com/features/whm.

GRANT CITY, Mo. — For the entirety of the 21st century and beyond, Grant City native Debbie Roach has been serving the people of Worth County and northwest Missouri in one capacity or another, oftentimes in multiple public service roles at once.

Roach, who is believed to be the first female mayor of Grant City, has been in that position since 1998, and she has been an elected member of the city’s Board of Aldermen since 1991. She has spent more time serving the city than many people have spent time in their respective careers. She was named the Missouri Community Betterment Ambassador of the Year in 2012 by the Missouri Community Betterment organization.

Longtime Grant City Mayor Debbie Roach stands in front of City Hall where she has served as an elected official since 1991.
