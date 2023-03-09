This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
In March, the Times-Tribune is marking Women’s History Month by celebrating with profiles of women making history today as nominated by readers and staff. To nominate a woman making history today in Worth County, send your suggestion to skyep@maryvilleforum.com for consideration next year. All Women’s History Month profiles, including last year’s, are available atmaryvilleforum.com/features/whm.
GRANT CITY, Mo. — For the entirety of the 21st century and beyond, Grant City native Debbie Roach has been serving the people of Worth County and northwest Missouri in one capacity or another, oftentimes in multiple public service roles at once.
Roach, who is believed to be the first female mayor of Grant City, has been in that position since 1998, and she has been an elected member of the city’s Board of Aldermen since 1991. She has spent more time serving the city than many people have spent time in their respective careers. She was named the Missouri Community Betterment Ambassador of the Year in 2012 by the Missouri Community Betterment organization.
Besides being a longtime elected official, Roach had a 20-year career at the U.S. Postal Service that ended in 2021 and was the postmaster of the office in Sheridan. During her time in the postal service, she was named the Missouri Postmaster of the Year by the National League of Postmasters in 2013.
The lifelong resident of Grant City also served food to many patrons over the years as her family had a restaurant on the square for 11 years from 1978-1989.
Roach is also a current member of the Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents, which is the governing body of the university. Each position is appointed by the governor of Missouri. She was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson in June 2019 to a six-year term.
She is also a board member of the Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation organization, which is an area nonprofit that offers free and confidential business coaching in an effort to “strengthen and sustain” rural communities.
“I call myself a professional volunteer,” Roach said of all the aspects of the community that she is involved in.
So why does the retired Roach spend so much time in volunteer and elected capacities? It’s her need and desire to serve.
“Denny (Roach’s husband) and I raised our family here,” she said. “We’ve made a good living in this area and have had a good life in this area. I just care about the community and want to see it succeed and keep moving toward the future.”
It’s that future that fuels Roach to continue serving in city government as she is on the ballot again this year to be a part of the Grant City government.
“I look to the future,” she said of still wanting to be a part of the aldermanic board. “We would have more of a future if people would get invested in the city. We’re the county seat, we still have an excellent school system. Our people are our biggest asset.”
Roach and many others have been a part of a lot of progress in her time as mayor such as the walking and biking trail, a new bath house at the pool, the track at the school and the outdoor learning center as well as the downtown streetscape project with new lighting and various grants including a $5 million wastewater grant awarded last November.
“That gives me a good feeling knowing that I helped get (these projects) done,” she said. “I didn’t by any means do any of this alone. It took a whole lot of people to do it, which is why I said the county’s biggest asset is the people and the fact that they care about the county and the city.”
All of the projects in Worth County that she has been a part of, and even the few that she has not, have had a hand in making the community better — a testament to Roach’s sense of community.
“It’s because of our people,” she said. “People are willing to help or give. It’s a volunteerism that keeps everything going.”
Roberta Owens, who is the Worth County Clerk and a board member of the Worth County Progress organization, said Roach’s impact on the community is something that has and will be felt for years to come.
“Debbie has had a huge impact on Grant City, from all the grants she has written and her involvement with the community to her duties as mayor,” Owens said. “We are lucky to have her.”
Kevin Fisher of the University of Missouri Extension Office-Worth County and the economic developer with Worth County Progress echoed Owens’ remarks.
“Debbie has been so instrumental in Worth County and especially Grant City for many years,” Fisher said. “She had been a neighbor and friend for several years and when I started to work in Worth County, she is one that I have looked to for advice and knowledge. She works hard to make Worth County a great place to live and to raise a family.”
Roach believes that Worth County is starting to see a resurgence of people returning back to their roots and moving back home. She attributes that resurgence in part to the low cost of living, having a great school system and a sense of knowing your family lives in a safe and caring community.
Roach said that in Grant City and Worth County, there are very few communities where you would worry about your child riding their bike uptown and getting into a small accident, because someone would stop and offer help and know exactly whom to call.
“There are not that many communities you can do that in,” she said.
It’s also that sense of community that keeps her pushing forward as she has no intention of stopping anytime soon.
“I just like helping people,” she said. “It’s a sense of accomplishment you get when you are successful at bettering your community in some way or completing a project and bringing it to fruition. I like that feeling of helping people.”