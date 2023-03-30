MARYVILLE, Mo. — “All the world’s a stage,” and Maryville High School’s Vocal Music Director Vanessa Parsons wants to fill it with as much love, life and music as possible.
And as it turns out, that’s quite a lot.
During high school and college, Parsons was certain she wanted to teach high school. However, upon graduation from Northwest Missouri State University in 2002 she took her talents to several elementary schools in the area and Columbia, Missouri, before making her way to Maryville High School in 2014.
Here, she’s found her home teaching music and so much more.
Having her mentors here in town is one of the things she loves about teaching here in Maryville. Her dad, Larry Mannasmith — “obviously my biggest mentor,” Parsons said — was not only her church organist, but also her choir director in junior high and high school. This year he is helping as accompanist.
“Having him in my classroom this year has been awesome,” she said.
Parsons explained that growing up in Red Oak, Iowa, with her parents, who were involved in music, may have played a role in her career, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.
Another of Parsons’ mentors is Marilyn Rhea. The former Maryville High School teacher of 26 years still finds time to come back the classroom, helping with different aspects, especially before contests and performances.
“When I think of Vanessa Parsons, the two words that immediately come to mind are “visionary” and “uber-talented,” Rhea said. “Some people dream and stop there; Vanessa dreams and then uses that mega-talent to make the dream real.
“I’m so blessed to call Vanessa my friend. She and her family have provided me with some of the most beautiful memories I possess. Maryville is blessed to have her!”
Over the past nine years at the high school, Parsons has watched as numerous students she once taught at Horace Mann Laboratory School, St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School or as voice students, cross the stage as graduates. Last year, she had 21 different graduation ceremonies and parties to attend — and she made it to every single one.
“Those kids were with me from kindergarten to graduation,” she said.
She keeps a file with notes from her kids, some of which also adorn the chalkboard behind her desk where students also write encouraging notes to her and to each other.
“That’s my family,” Parsons said, directing attention to a few photos. “There’s a whole lot of them up there.”
She has often thought of what it would be like to do something different with her life, but quickly came to realize that any other aspirations are mostly just hobbies to her.
This year has brought more challenges, and introspection, she said, after being diagnosed with cancer. But it has only deepened her conviction that she’s right where she’s supposed to be.
“This is the vocation. This is the calling,” Parsons said. “This is the spot.”
Maryville Young Players
Parsons explained that backing away from Maryville Young Players — a summer musical theater program that she, her husband Tye and Pat Immel, associate professor of theater at Northwest, created in 2007 — this summer will be very difficult. However, she has the utmost trust in the two people taking the reins.
Jacqui Conn, Maryville High School English teacher and Erica Wheeler, North Andrew’s play sponsor, will manage this year’s MYP production of “Frozen.”
“Jacqui and I work together so close ... we finish each other’s sandwiches,” Parsons said with a laugh, joking that they share the same brain, but never at the same time.
When writing The Forum about Parsons, Conn referenced a 1954 writing by William Golding,“Whatever you give a woman, she will make greater ... If you give her a house, she’ll give you a home.”
“Vanessa makes it her mission each day to leave things better than she found them,” Conn told The Forum. “She takes our children, loves them as they are, models that acceptance, and inspires the confidence to grow into even better versions of themselves.”
Conn went on to explain that she could talk about specifics about any of the numerous productions Parsons has directed, the students who have come to her with their troubles, the countless ones she has fitted with formal attire through Cinderella’s Closet so they may proudly attend dances, or the children who grow through MYP and then join her in the high school show choir, “and still only be scratching the surface of the scope of her impact in this community.
“Every year when she sends seniors off, she tells them that they are going to make the world a better place. Whatever you give Vanessa, she will make it better. The students give her their music, and she makes their hearts sing.”
Parsons said Wheeler, is “just a fantastic human,” who is a great director. “She does a lot of things with heart, definitely the way I would want them done.”
Wheeler is the parent of a few MYP alums, so she has been involved with the summer program for years. Parsons said MYP didn’t exist long before the Wheelers arrived on the scene. Just before 2011, when the MYP cast had grown so large, it had to be split into two.
“I am of the opinion that if you want to be changed somehow and see yourself as more than you thought possible, you should find a way to spend time with Vanessa Parsons,” Wheeler told The Forum. “She is a remarkable combination of dreamer and doer. Tiny sparks of ideas that most people would gradually let flicker and die become raging fires when born of her head and heart. And that passion is contagious! She applies that same fervor to the potential she sees in others until they begin to see it too. Vanessa inspires excellence and gives selflessly and endlessly to her students, to her friends and family, and to her community. Her influence has changed the trajectory of my own family in countless, wonderful ways.”
Choir
But MYP and theater is not Parsons’ sole focus. Leading choir at the high school also keeps her busy helping students learn how to create music with their voices and preparing them for one of the school’s two show choirs, Spectrum and Illumination, should they elect to perform.
“Every kid will participate if they want to, like I will find a way for you to participate even if it’s my own garage sale,” she said, noting that it’s the same with Spectrum’s trip to Disney next year. “Any kid that wants to go, that’s in Spectrum, is gonna go.”
Spectrum fundraises for its trips, which sometimes involves picking corn at Kawasaki and selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Parsons said that they’re holding tryouts for Spectrum early this year, on April 29, to allow more time for students to fundraise for next spring’s trip.
“It is a utopia,” she said. “It is my favorite place in the world. ...My husband and I went there on our honeymoon. We try to go every five years with our family.”
Parsons also helps students prepare solos and small groups for choir competitions. On Monday she was helping a trio with their harmonies in her classroom half an hour after school ended. This is nothing new to Parsons, who keeps a busy schedule.
“There aren’t enough words to describe the impact Vanessa has had on my life,” Madeline Wiedmaier said. “She’s my mentor, my friend, and is like a second mother to me. She has a way of making everyone around her feel special and always sees the potential in people.
“My junior year of high school I was first alternate for the Missouri All-State Choir, and I remember talking to Vanessa that night. We decided right then that it didn’t matter how hard we had to work, we were going to get me to All-State that next year. Without her guidance, I would have never dreamed I could make it there, but she believed in me. She believes in all of her students, and they can feel that.”
With Spectrum and Illumination, there are numerous opportunities at the high school to participate in the arts. Parsons said she is sometimes asked about choir by students who want to join something, but believe they can’t sing.
“Everybody has a place in the choir,” she said, noting sometimes it’s not glamorous solos, but there is always room for someone wanting to be a part of making music.
Cinderella’s Closet
“I am a huge proponent for prom,” she said. “I love prom. ... everything about it, the shoes, the car, the dinner, oh my gosh the dress.”
Parsons started Cinderella’s Closet, a place for young women going to prom to find an affordable dress, eight years ago, about two years after starting at the high school. It started by people donating prom dresses that might be used as costumes. From ’80s prom dresses to the several wedding dresses, some still with tags, the dresses run the gamut.
“It got to where it was a lot in the costume shop so we started pulling them in here,” Parsons said gesturing to her classroom. Girls would just try on dresses during lunch sometimes. When the dresses outgrew her classroom, about four years ago, the majority of them were moved to the First United Methodist Church.
“I am a functional hoarder,” she said. “I hoard props. I hoard set pieces and I hoard show choir items like things that might be used for show choir and prom dresses.”
Just last weekend, she partnered with two local businesses downtown to hold a Prom Expo event where she had hoped to liquidate at least 50 of the 800 dresses in all sizes, shapes, colors that have been stored in her classroom and at the First United Methodist Church, where she also directs the choir, in her spare time.
Parsons said the event was a big success with 52 young women attending the event and 48 of them purchasing dresses.
After the sale, she and others looked through the dresses to cull the collection, donating to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County. She said the dresses have even outgrown the space available at the church.
She’s considering holding a costume garage sale, because not only is she holding onto a few hundred dresses, but also because the costume shop is overflowing with costume pieces.
Family
“I cannot believe I get paid to do it and if anybody ever figured it out, they’d make me pay them,” Parsons said. “Even through (her current health issues) these kids have enriched my life. They have healed me.”
After a brief absence when she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, she returned to work half-time earlier this semester and said her students were fantastic, not only helping to check on her and remind her to sit down, but also working together as a cohesive group to do the things they knew that needed to be done that she could not do.
“My exec board this year has been unbelievable,” Parsons said noting the board members as Cassidy Kline, Maggie Farnan, Kate Wright and Brinley Conn. “I mean four fantastic kids. They just have stepped up. They have made it so my underclassmen know that they are seen and they are heard and are part of this group. ... This group has tied together like a family.”
She attributes that to them having leadership, which usually comes from Parsons herself, but this year it has grown from within the group.
“It’s because of the climate,” Parsons said. “It’s because of what we’ve created here as a group to make it a home.”
She said some kids just come hang out or eat lunch in her room.
Parsons said the most important key she has found in each of the many things she participates in is relationships.
“I want every kid that walks through my door to know them,” Parsons said. “... If I had a tattoo about school, it would be ‘Creating Relationships.’
“My dad and I always say, ‘Leave everything a little better than you found it.’ That is your physical space, your emotional space and your mental space. That’s always been my dad’s mantra and I’ve adopted it too. My other one is ‘Expect nothing and appreciate everything.’”
The future
Parsons said that while in the hospital recently, she had an opportunity to look at her life and struggled with what her identity was when she was unable to do her usual work.
She has some delicate health procedures coming up this summer, but her “numbers are going down,” which she said is a good thing.
“I also think about retirement and what that would look like, but I think retirement just gives me another opportunity to go do something like what I’m doing, just in a different way,” she said. “Like all-year-long MYP.”
What Parsons does is such a large part of her identity that she has a difficult time seeing what her life could be without the work.
“It’s very central to my life to the point that my family is part of it,” she said, something that her husband, Tye, knew going in as it was not only a big part of how they met and grew as a couple, but also how they reach out and be a part of the community.
“How cool to have someone be your work and play and your life partner, it doesn’t get better,” Parson said. “I’m incredibly blessed by that.”
The fact that their children, Simon and Ellie, have been interested in the arts is icing on the cake and reminds Parsons of going to rehearsal with her dad and sometimes with her mom.
“My mom was a quiet force,” she said, noting that her mother would attend some rehearsals and offer helpful suggestions for improvement. “... That’s how I grew up. I grew up watching my parents on the stage.”
Parsons said that she likes to help people, whether it’s through theater and music, a pretty dress or baking cookies — though she says the real cookie specialist in the family is Tye — she wants to be able to do it.
Often she receives texts from her former students containing photos of them wrapped in their blankets, which only reinforces Parsons’ belief that she’s doing what she was meant to do.
“They know that they’re thought of and that they’re prayed for,” she said. “... Those emails or texts or Facebook messages or whatever, I wear them as a badge of honor. I really truly do, because that validates the relationship.”
That strength of character and conviction always stuck out McKenna Liles, one of Parsons’ former students and an MYP alum.
“During the pandemic, she always told us students to ‘Expect nothing, but appreciate everything,’” Liles said. “She was great at helping us get back up on our feet and move forward with her quote, ‘Alright what’s next?’ I still apply these mindsets to my life today. She liked to tell her students and loved ones that they were her ‘Why’ in life, the ‘Why I am inspired to do what I do.’
“She should also know that she is the ‘How’ for so many people, the ‘How we got where we are today.’”