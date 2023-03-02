WHM Roberta Owens
Buy Now

County Clerk and local historian Roberta Owens stands alongside a piece of Worth County history. Located in the center of the courthouse are the former windowpanes of the clock tower.

 

 KEN GARNER/TIMES-TRIBUNE

Editor's Note

In March, the Times-Tribune is marking Women’s History Month by celebrating with profiles of women making history today as nominated by readers and staff. To nominate a woman making history today in Worth County, send your suggestion to skyep@maryvilleforum.com for consideration. All Women’s History Month profiles, including last year’s, are available at maryvilleforum.com/features/whm.

GRANT CITY, Mo. — Roberta Owens is not only concerned with helping preserve all things history when it comes to Worth County, but she is in large part a major contributor to it and so many of the great things that the community is still doing to this day.

One of the major — if not the foremost — curators of Worth County history, Owens never much cared for the subject growing up, although no one would ever guess that now as she is the co-publisher of the Worth County Chronicle, a monthly newsletter that focuses on the county’s history.

WHM Roberta Owens
Buy Now

County Clerk and local historian Roberta Owens stands alongside a piece of Worth County history. Located in the center of the courthouse are the former windowpanes of the clock tower.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags