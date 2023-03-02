GRANT CITY, Mo. — Roberta Owens is not only concerned with helping preserve all things history when it comes to Worth County, but she is in large part a major contributor to it and so many of the great things that the community is still doing to this day.
One of the major — if not the foremost — curators of Worth County history, Owens never much cared for the subject growing up, although no one would ever guess that now as she is the co-publisher of the Worth County Chronicle, a monthly newsletter that focuses on the county’s history.
That enthusiasm for history, or lack thereof, all changed one day while Owens was in downtown St. Joseph waiting on a restaurant to open and there was a garage sale across the street at a “neat old house.”
The woman who lived there allowed Owens inside and the items that were in the house just struck something inside of her, spurring an interest in learning about antique items — specifically a bed that, if a person were to look at it from one direction, they would see a woman wearing a bonnet, but from another direction, they’d see a stream flowing through the woods. And that got her into being a fanatic of all things history.
“From that day forward, I just wanted to learn all I could about history,” she said. “Once I got interested in history, I just loved anything I could find, read or get a hold of and started collecting it.”
Besides being the go-to person for all things history, Owens has also served as the Worth County Clerk since 2011 and is the current matron of the courthouse with the retirement of three longtime officeholders earlier this year.
Owens stated that she has thousands of online files created that contain a great deal of the county’s history and continually works in whatever spare time she has to gather more digital and physical items for a future Worth County historical museum. According to Owens, the plan is for the county historical society to reorganize this summer as it has been defunct for several years.
That “spare time” Owens has is extremely limited as she is involved in many other organizations that are beneficial to residents of Grant City and Worth County and is, in essence, a champion for all things Worth County. A snapshot of the organizations that Owens is part of include being a board director for the nonprofit Worth County Progress Organization that promotes many initiatives throughout the county. She is also member of the board for the Grant City Golf Club, the Grant City Skating Rink, the Worth County Fire Auxiliary, Women for a Better Worth County and the Grant City Chamber of Commerce, to name a few.
“I’m community-minded I guess,” she said. “I have always just wanted to help.”
Being as active as she is, the impact the understated Owens has had on her community does not go unnoticed, according to Amber Monticue, who is the treasurer for the Worth County Progress Organization and a member of the Worth County R-III school board.
“Berta is a wealth of information about Worth County,” Monticue said. “She is always willing to answer questions on past history and present happenings. She continues to help in many ways for the betterment of the community and all that she has a hand in is greatly appreciated.”
Over the years, Owens, who is an avid mushroom hunter, has had many passions, but next to her devotion to family and history, the golf course is probably her greatest passion.
Her involvement with the course began many years ago when some friends asked her to play a round and she caught the bug. Then her husband joined her and she joined the board with her son helping.
“The next thing you know we’re spending all of our spare time out there all these years later,” she said.
Owens was one of the individuals who was instrumental in the updates to the course and its facilities. Longtime Grant City Mayor Debbie Roach praised Owens for her work.
“Bert has always been involved with so many things throughout the county,” Roach said. “She has had a very positive impact, especially on the golf course.”
Owens never fancied herself as a politician, but she was convinced to run for office by former county commissioner Kevin Austin, who passed away before the election.
In her daytime job as County Clerk, an elected position her father once held, Owens is the chief election official, overseeing all of the elections and voter rolls throughout Worth County, and maintains county commission records.
“… Everything that comes in and out of the courthouse goes through my office,” she told the Times-Tribune last October. “I’m in charge of paying the bills. I have to unplug the stool, I have to fix lightbulbs.”
Owens didn’t only learn her role in the courthouse from her father, but also from the recently retired female public officials who came before her in former Collector Julie Tracy, former Treasurer Linda Brown and former Recorder of Deeds Barb Foland. Owens stated that the county’s current success is in large part due to those titans of county government who helped keep the county solvent.
“I don’t know how to put it in words,” Owens said. “These (women) who just retired scrimped, saved and did without to help keep (the county) afloat. I don’t think we could have done it without them.”
Besides her career at the courthouse, Owens was also a longtime beautician in Grant City for over 20 years and was a paraprofessional for the school district.
“I’ve been lucky with the jobs that I’ve had,” she said.
As with most things with Owens, every conversation returns to history.
One of her favorite aspects of county history that she has learned is all of the writers, teachers and performers who have ties to Worth County, such as the famed Glenn Miller who moved to Grant City with his family in 1915 where it is reported that he purchased his first trombone and played in the town orchestra. Also, she is impressed with all of the amenities the county once offered.
“If I could go back and visit any event in the history of the county, it would be to go to the Kelso (Rainbow) Park and look around,” she said. “It’s amazing to think what all was out there, that is no more.”
Although she is constantly searching for the county’s history, Owens always has one eye on the future.
“If we want to continue to have our community and our county, people are going to have to step forward and volunteer,” she said. “We do have a bunch of good people in our community, we just need more (people) to get involved.”
For more information on how to get involved in Worth County, people can reach out to Owens. Just be prepared for a history lesson or two.