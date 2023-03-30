This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Elyssa Ford, president of the Nodaway County Historical Society and history professor at Northwest Missouri State University, cuts a ribbon Friday morning in the Downtown Pocket Park celebrating the unveiling of a new marker on the National Votes for Women Trail. Holding the ribbon are Ashlee Hendrix, with Downtown Maryville, and Alice Hersh, with the historical society.
Elyssa Ford, president of the Nodaway County Historical Society and history professor at Northwest Missouri State University, presents some of the history surrounding Alma Nash leading Maryville women in the Missouri Ladies Military Band in a national women’s suffrage parade in Washington, D.C., in 1913.
Elyssa Ford, president of the Nodaway County Historical Society and history professor at Northwest Missouri State University, stands with members of the American Association of University Women who were in town for the event. Shown from left are Ford, Carol Cowles, Sue Shineman, Jan Keeler, Susie Watson, Sue Raymond and Debra McArthur. McArthur, active in the AAUW and the National Votes for Women Trail, wore a bright yellow sash in honor of Friday’s unveiling.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — On a sunny Friday morning, the National Votes for Women Trail added a new stop on its path preserving and showcasing women’s right to vote. Unveiled Friday in the Downtown Pocket Park, a brand new white, purple and yellow marker — of which there are 2,419 throughout the United States — recognizes Alma Nash and the important service she provided to the national women’s suffrage movement.
The marker, located on the northwest corner of the schoolhouse at the Downtown Pocket Park, pays tribute to Nash and the women in the Missouri Ladies Military Band, which she led in a national women’s suffrage parade in Washington D.C., in 1913.
Elyssa Ford, president of the Nodaway County Historical Society and history professor at Northwest Missouri State University, spoke to a group of around 40 people who were on hand for the unveiling.
She thanked the city of Maryville and Downtown Maryville for their support in the historic endeavor. She also thanked the William G. Pomeroy Foundation who makes the markers placed throughout the U.S. to celebrate and preserve community history.
“It is particularly exciting to be here for this unveiling during Women’s History Month,” Ford said. “... Maryville has a long and active history in women fighting for the right to vote.”
She noted that there are several local women, scholars and historians who are working to preserve that history and tell these stories, including but not limited to Martha Cooper, Amy Houts, Melissa Middleswart, herself and others.
Several members of the American Association of University Women attended the unveiling on Friday. The organization, founded in 1881, is a nonprofit that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research.
Jan Keeler told The Forum that remembering history is very important.
Keeler, along with several other women from Independence, North Kansas City, Parkville and more, were on hand to celebrate the new marker.
“It’s important that a girl have a vision of the power of one,” said Susie Watson, with the AAUW.
Mayor Tye Parsons was one of several local leaders at the event.
“It’s one of those pieces of history that you just don’t know about and it’s so amazing to have this role that Maryville played in the suffrage movement, it’s great that we can recognize it,” Parsons said. “I’m just so thankful for Dr. Ford and for all the people who worked on this recognition. It’s very cool.”
After the unveiling, the Nodaway County Historical Society held a reception at the museum, located at 110 N. Walnut St., where attendees enjoyed snacks, drinks and a look at more items on permanent display, including instruments and a uniform related to Nash and the Missouri Ladies Military Band.
People dropped in to view the display and read the local history available about Nash and the band. Billie Mackey, with the historical society, discussed items in the display with attendees. She had hoped to clean up the instruments so they would really shine for the display, but on second thought decided the original patina was important.
Ford said she was pleased with the turnout at the unveiling.
“It’s really fantastic to have such a big turnout,” she said. “You never know what to expect.”
With people joining from out-of-town, from the university, the city and the community, Ford said she thought it was great that this history-marking event brought together people from different community leadership positions.
She explained that the new marker uses the colors of women’s suffrage in the United States.
“I think you look at it more,” Ford said “… The white makes it stand out a lot too.”
More information about Nash and the Missouri Ladies Military Band was published in the March 23 edition of The Forum and is available online at maryvilleforum.com/features/WHM.