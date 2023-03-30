IMG_1013.jpg
Elyssa Ford, president of the Nodaway County Historical Society and history professor at Northwest Missouri State University, cuts a ribbon Friday morning in the Downtown Pocket Park celebrating the unveiling of a new marker on the National Votes for Women Trail. Holding the ribbon are Ashlee Hendrix, with Downtown Maryville, and Alice Hersh, with the historical society.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — On a sunny Friday morning, the National Votes for Women Trail added a new stop on its path preserving and showcasing women’s right to vote. Unveiled Friday in the Downtown Pocket Park, a brand new white, purple and yellow marker — of which there are 2,419 throughout the United States — recognizes Alma Nash and the important service she provided to the national women’s suffrage movement.

Elyssa Ford, president of the Nodaway County Historical Society and history professor at Northwest Missouri State University, presents some of…

The marker, located on the northwest corner of the schoolhouse at the Downtown Pocket Park, pays tribute to Nash and the women in the Missouri Ladies Military Band, which she led in a national women’s suffrage parade in Washington D.C., in 1913.

Elyssa Ford, president of the Nodaway County Historical Society and history professor at Northwest Missouri State University, stands with members of the American Association of University Women who were in town for the event. Shown from left are Ford, Carol Cowles, Sue Shineman, Jan Keeler, Susie Watson, Sue Raymond and Debra McArthur. McArthur, active in the AAUW and the National Votes for Women Trail, wore a bright yellow sash in honor of Friday’s unveiling.
