PICKERING, Mo. — North Nodaway Elementary School Principal Ashley Marriott has always gravitated toward leadership.
In high school and college, the Ravenwood native found leadership in sports.
She received a softball scholarship from Northwest Missouri State University and went on to earn a degree in elementary education.
Currently living north of Maryville with her husband and children, Marriott is still a leader, now in administration.
“I always wanted to be the person that brought people together. You know, the mediator between different ideas. So, I guess in a school setting, you’re a big team, right?” she said. “So, as a teacher, I saw lots of different ideas and different perspectives on things that I felt like I could bring together, and that’s what led me to administration and wanting to step into that leadership role for our school. I feel like that is something that I really concentrate on is the communication between all the different perspectives and helping people understand the different ideas — whether it’s parents, teachers, kids.”
Toward the end of college and through the beginning of her teaching career, Marriott worked as a dispatcher for Maryville Public Safety.
“I really loved that job. … It was fast-paced. It was a lot of variety,” Marriott said. “Again, talking with people, helping them through situations, listening when they were upset, and trying to facilitate a middle ground so they could understand why things were happening the way they were.”
While being a dispatcher and being an educator are different, Marriott’s strength as a leader has translated to both positions.
“The thing about the public safety side that relates to the public education is … you work with a lot of people with different personalities, different points of view, different philosophies, and you have to be able to understand where they’re coming from. And you may not agree with them, but it’s really important in both jobs to listen and try to come to an understanding of how you can help them,” she said.
Beyond communication, Marriott must perform many duties as a small school principal.
“You know, you do the administrative sides — you do the reports, the paperwork, the organization of events and things,” Marriott said. “But you also have to answer the phone and collect money and write receipts. And you have to nurse when the nurse is gone. So, we’ve had broken arms and bloody noses, and you’re it when the nurse isn’t in the building. So, you know, you also have the more academic side where you’re observing teachers and giving them feedback.”
Marriott started working for the North Nodaway school district in 2007. She taught third grade and fifth grade. In 2014, she became the principal.
As a student, Marriott did well in school. While she was initially more interested in sports than academics, Marriott can pinpoint when she found her calling to become an educator.
“We actually went to a speaker my senior year, and they said, ‘There is no other profession in the world that can possibly affect children’s lives like a teacher.’ And I just like heard that, and I was like, ‘Yes, that’s what I want to do,’” she said.
As a principal, Marriott uses her skills as a mediator to fulfill that dream.
“What my biggest contribution to the community is, you know, just trying to mentor the students and help them through different situations, whether it’s, you know, a social issue, a problem at home, something with a friend or academics,” she said. “I spend a lot of time conferencing the kids and trying to help them make the best choices that they can.”