ALLENDALE, Mo. — The sound of pool balls rolling across the table in a triangle rack and the clink of pool cues striking them float through the air as Vicki Miller sits at a table drawing out the bracket for that week’s tournament.
Every Saturday during the season, which starts in November and wraps up in March, the Allendale Pool Hall hosts a double elimination 8-Ball tournament. Miller said over the past few years, she’s had no fewer than 24 players each week.
This past week she had nearly 40 people sign up for the tournament.
To move on to the next round, it’s a best two-out-of-three, with those advancing drawing a new number each round to determine where they sit on the bracket. This means a player may be placed at the top of the bracket for the first round but draws a higher number going to the second round and now sits at the bottom.
While many of the players are from the Worth County or Nodaway County area, some drive over from Villisca, Iowa, to spend their Saturday nights in Allendale.
It’s one of the only pool halls in the area, the second-closest locations being in Des Moines or Kansas City — but that’s not the only reason people drive nearly an hour and a half to play in this specific pool hall.
“One in a million”
Miller had a particular atmosphere in mind when she first opened the doors in 1980 — one she’s maintained since.
“It’s good family entertainment,” Miller said, sitting in a chair against a wall of shelves filled with board games. “There’s no liquor at all and no smoking.”
There’s also no cussing, though some players said an occasional swear word will slip through their lips. Some locals don’t participate in the tournaments but come in to eat dinner, play card games or simply just to chat with friends. Miller said people of all ages play in the tournament, including children, as many players bring in their whole family.
Miller said she has players who have been coming since she opened and players who have grown up in the building.
“Vicki is like a mom to a group of us,” said Eric Fletchall, who was a close friend of Miller’s son and has been coming to the pool hall since he was around 14. “If it wasn’t for the pool hall, I probably would have ended up in jail.”
Fletchall met his wife at the pool hall and, 16 years ago, the couple held their wedding in the pool hall. Today, they live in Villisca, Iowa, with four daughters and run their own pool hall in Creston. When they are able to make it down to Allendale, their daughters often join them and play in the tournament themselves or simply hangout with everyone.
Kevin Kobbe, who has been coming to the pool hall for 27 years, also said he brings his wife and daughter with him.
Fletchall and Kobbe aren’t the only ones who bring their children to the pool hall. It’s so common for entire families to filter through the building on Saturday nights that there is a designated napping location — underneath the fourth pool table, the table closest to the back of the building, where several blankets and pillows are set out for children, and even some adults, to take naps under when it gets late or they get tired.
“There’s been all kinds of babies sleeping under that table while the tournament is going on,” Kobbe said. “My daughter used to sleep under that pool table. There’s all kinds of things like that here. The thing about this place, you’re never going to find this place again.
“It’s one in a million.”
“She’s the heart of the town”
That one in a million feeling cultivated in the Allendale Pool Hall all goes back to one person, its owner Vicki Miller, but her impact on Allendale doesn’t stop there.
“She’s the heart of the town,” Kobbe said.
Miller also helped start the Allendale Community Betterment Club in 1990, which helps with the upkeep of the town, including building the community hall. The CBC’s other main responsibility is the Allendale Rodeo that has taken place since 1991.
“When I close in the spring, then it becomes the target spot for the Allendale Rodeo and any other big project,” Miller said. “We make out signs and do all that in here.”
Miller said the rodeo is the main fundraiser the CBC hosts and that it helps raise all the money used for the other projects the CBC does, such as the building of the community hall. It also allows the club to give scholarships to seniors in the two local townships, host funeral dinners and donate to various needs in the community — whether it be something at Worth County High School or if a family’s house burns down.
“The rodeo every year would not go on if she wasn’t doing it,” Amber Hart, Miller’s daughter, said. “She sends out all the mailers, getting donations, calls everyone to get them in here to volunteer to help with the rodeo.”
As Amber grew up, her mother held other roles in the community that helped the town and its residents, including on the City Council and being a Girl Scout troop leader.
“She’s done all the things you do to be a leader in the community,” Hart said.