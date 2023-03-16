ALLENDALE, Mo. — The sound of pool balls rolling across the table in a triangle rack and the clink of pool cues striking them float through the air as Vicki Miller sits at a table drawing out the bracket for that week’s tournament.

Every Saturday during the season, which starts in November and wraps up in March, the Allendale Pool Hall hosts a double elimination 8-Ball tournament. Miller said over the past few years, she’s had no fewer than 24 players each week.

Vicki Miller, lifelong resident of Allendale, has owned the Allendale Pool Hall since 1980.
Tournament players take turns on the pool tables on Saturday, March 11.

