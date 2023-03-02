MARYVILLE, Mo. — In fall 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic raging, school districts in Nodaway County were trying to stock up on suddenly critical supplies: hand sanitizer, cleaners, masks.
There was no central agency responsible for distributing those kinds of supplies, no mechanism in place to coordinate such an effort — it was nobody’s job.
Which is why Marilyn Jenkins, Nodaway County collector-treasurer, made it hers.
“I don’t think there was a responsibility thought about,” she said. “The money came into this office and people were asking me about where they could get stuff. So it was just something I picked up and said, ‘Well, I’ll do it.’ …
“Somebody needed to do it, and I just jumped in.”
As the county collector-treasurer, there are few public officials in the county who don’t find themselves talking with Jenkins at some point — if they have to spend or receive money, it all comes through her office.
Since starting in county government in 2006, Jenkins has made a habit of learning as much as possible about everything her job touches. Now, it’s partly because so many from across the county — from regular residents to other county employees to elected officials in other towns — often end up in her office with questions. She may not always know the answers, but she makes it her job to find them, even if technically, it’s not her job at all, she said. And for one simple reason.
“For me, there’s no rich, poor — any of that,” Jenkins said. “You know, that’s a person there. They’re needing help.
“And that’s what I wanna do.”
Never in a million years
Helping people as an elected official of the county government, though, wasn’t the plan.
Seventeen years ago, Jenkins saw an ad in the newspaper for a job in the county assessor’s office. The work wasn’t really a draw for her, but the hours were: a predictable day that would begin at 8 a.m. and end at 4:30 p.m. when the office closed.
With two boys still in high school at home, Jenkins said she just wanted a change of pace from her work as a bookkeeper at MFA that too often kept her from seeing her kids play sports and take part in other activities.
Assessor Rex Wallace hired her, “and the rest was history, we hit it off,” Jenkins said.
Just a couple of years later, she’d be running for public office, something Jenkins had never thought she would do. Far from it.
As a little girl growing up on a farm nestled between Conception Abbey out one window and the Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in Clyde out the other, Marilyn Redden was the youngest of six.
Her mom, born Rosetta Bliley, made the family dinner every night, often from what was raised on the farm — cattle, pigs, chickens, eggs. In fact, Jenkins said, the first time she ever had to buy meat from a store was after her father died.
“I had no idea how to buy meat,” she said. “… So that was kind of interesting to look back on and think I’d never bought meat until I was in my 30s.”
Shy, and one of the youngest in a big extended family, Jenkins said she was known for being “the little girl who hid behind my mom,” looking out from behind her dress. And like many youngest children in big families with louder, older, more confident voices all around, she learned how to listen, and soaked it all in — especially from her mom.
Rosetta wasn’t big on gossip, and although she belonged to a few, she didn’t like the idea of being in a group — if there are people who are in the group, then there are also people who are out of the group. Everybody, Rosetta told her kids, should be treated as if they’re in your group.
“That’s how she was,” Jenkins said. “And aunts and uncles, my mom’s family, they were always serving the community, that’s kind of how we grew up.”
Years later, Wallace said it’s that attitude that set Jenkins apart from the beginning of her time in government, and continues to now.
“She listens,” he said. “… And she cares.”
It didn’t take long for Jenkins to make an impression, not only on Wallace, but on the treasurer at the time, Mary Noel. Planning not to run again in the 2008 election, Noel approached Jenkins about running for the post, even though the two didn’t know each other very well.
“I said, sure, I’d like to, but I was kinda hesitant because, you know, I’m not an outgoing, public speaker, not at all,” Jenkins said.
But Noel took Jenkins under wing, and “taught me everything,” Jenkins said. In 2009, she took office — much to her own shock.
“In fact, I laugh about, one of my uncles was John Ballard, who was very much into county government,” Jenkins said. “And I wish I could tell him, ‘Look how quiet little Marilyn turned into this job.’ … Of course, he passed before I could get a chance to tell him, but I’d love to tell him that because you would never in a million years have thought that.”
Whoever needs helping
Since being sworn in for the first time, though, it’s been her finely honed listening skill that’s proved to be far more impactful to those who come through her office than any comfort with public speaking could have been — that and her commitment to finding a solution for whoever is sitting across her desk, asking for help.
“We both get it, she gets it on one side, I get it on the other: the little old lady who can’t pay her taxes,” Wallace said. “… We both sit her down and we both explain to her, you know, this is the way the law reads. But there are programs that are out there to help you, and we hook them up.
“And Marilyn’s really good about explaining the programs that are out there. Because some of this stuff is the best-kept-secret, to be honest with you.”
One of those programs is a prepay system for county property taxes, an initiative Jenkins started just after taking office, that allows residents to have property taxes paid from their bank account throughout the year, rather than in a lump sum at the end. She started offering that option simply because it would be easier for some people and help them from having to pay late fees. Now, about 800 people take advantage of the program.
In addition to residents, county employees often come through Jenkins’ office looking for a sympathetic ear, and public officials frequently find themselves bouncing ideas off Jenkins when they don’t know what to do next.
When the first round of federal American Rescue Plan funds was being distributed directly to cities and towns of all sizes in 2021, some small communities in Nodaway County ran into a problem: all the guidance about eligibility and other information about the program was sent via email, and many of the small towns didn’t have email addresses or didn’t know how to check them.
They did, though, have access to Marilyn Jenkins.
Jenkins dove in, meeting individually with several officials from small communities from around the county to go over the paperwork, answer questions and help them fill out the forms.
Judge Robert Rice, another frequent visitor to the chair across Jenkins’ desk, said he’s often come to Jenkins when he has a problem in need of a solution, both in his time as associate circuit judge for the 4th Circuit and prior to that as Nodaway County prosecutor.
Specifically, Rice said he credits Jenkins for finding viable paths forward to fund a part-time investigator position in the prosecutor’s office and, this year, to help find a way to fund the initial activities of the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board.
And last year, Rice said, Jenkins was instrumental in keeping the 4th Circuit’s drug court alive. The program, which puts drug offenders in treatment and on parole rather than in prison, saw a steep decline in participation during the pandemic — dropping from about 20 participants on average before 2020 to about eight by 2022, Rice said.
With that few participants, it was no longer financially viable for the health care provider that works with the program to continue to do so — at least, not without an infusion of cash to make up the difference.
In “crisis mode,” Rice said he went to Jenkins to ask for help. She didn’t hesitate. Jenkins said she would work with Rice to create a proposal for the county commission, asking for American Rescue Plan funds to keep the program running and outlining the reasons to do it.
“And so, there’s Marilyn and I going in front of the commission to ask for, basically, emergency funds for drug court,” Rice said. “And the commissioners approved it. I credit Marilyn with making that happen. That saved us and the drug court program so that we could continue to offer services.”
Rice called it just “another example of Marilyn going above and beyond.”
Just recently, Jenkins said, a friend told her that she seemed passionate about her job. Jenkins said she hadn’t ever thought about it before, but supposed she was — something she never would have predicted when she’d started working in county government so she could come home at the same time every day.
Though, exactly what her job is, isn’t limited by her title. Instead, she views her job much more simply.
“We were always told nobody’s better than the other and you always wanna help, that’s just how I was raised and I still do it,” Jenkins said. “If you ask my kids, they’ll say, ‘Mom’s always here, no matter what.’ And I think that’s just, I don’t know, that’s just who I am. … You know, I’ll help with whatever, whoever needs helping.
“I’m ready to jump in.”