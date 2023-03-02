3-2 WHM Marilyn Jenkins 1.jpg
Marilyn Jenkins, Nodaway County collector-treasurer, often finds residents, county employees and public officials sitting across her desk, asking for help. Jenkins has been in the position since 2009.

In each issue this month, The Forum will profile women making history today in different ways, as nominated by readers and staff. To nominate a woman making history today in Nodaway County, send suggestions to skyep@maryvilleforum.com for consideration next year. All Women’s History Month profiles are available at maryvilleforum.com/features/whm.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — In fall 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic raging, school districts in Nodaway County were trying to stock up on suddenly critical supplies: hand sanitizer, cleaners, masks.

There was no central agency responsible for distributing those kinds of supplies, no mechanism in place to coordinate such an effort — it was nobody’s job.

Jenkins works at her desk in the Nodaway County Administration Center.
