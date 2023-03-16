Trudy Kinman
Trudy Kinman has always committed herself to students in northwest Missouri.

 PAXSON HAWS/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — It was 2015, and Robert Sudhoff, a senior on the Speech and Debate team at Maryville High School, was working on his one-man show, “An Iliad.”

The show is a modern retelling of “The Iliad,” by Homer, ideally, complete with a wooden set and functional lights.

